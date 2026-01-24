Teignmouth Pier washed away by 'wild' waves as Storm Ingrid batters coast
Waves whipped up by Storm Ingrid hit Cornwall and Devon as poor weather continues
Part of Teignmouth's historic pier has been washed away and a sea wall protecting a railway line has crumbled as Storm Ingrid hits Devon and Cornwall.
Listen to this article
Speaking about the damages, Teignmouth mayor Cate Williams said the town had "taken a real battering" overnight into Saturday.
The collapse of the sea wall that protects the railway line at Dawlish has seen all services between Exeter St Davids and Plymouth suspended, with a Met Office yellow warning for rain remaining in place.
Part of the Teignmouth Grand Pier, which opened in 1867, was also washed away, with Ms Williams describing the waves as "just wild".
"It has lost part of the pier structure itself, that has dissolved and gone away into the sea," she said.
Read more: Boy, 12, bitten by shark at popular Sydney beach dies as family issues heartbreaking statement
Read more: Victoria Beckham 'feels betrayed' by Brooklyn after 'protecting him from stories painting him a bad light'
"It's an old pier and it was needing some attention and I suppose age and wear and tear has taken its toll."
She said it was sad to consider the pier, which survived many previous storms, as well as world wars, was now missing key sections.
The Environment Agency said flood warnings were in place across the south Devon and south Cornwall coasts, with the Met Office yellow warning for rain in place under 22:00 GMT.
Network Rail has also issued a black alert, its highest warning, for only the second time - the first being back in February 2014 when a storm destroyed sections of track around Dawlish.
Waves of around 12ft (4m) continue to hit the damaged sea wall, with Great Western Railway saying the situation would be inspected once the storm passed.
Services in the area are suspended until at least 18:00 GMT, with passengers encouraged to travel at a later date where possible.
Rail services have also been cancelled between Par and Newquay and Liskeard and Looe due to flooding, and there are reports that trees have come down across the region, with one blocking both lanes of the A377 near Lapford according to Devon County Council.