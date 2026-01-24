Waves whipped up by Storm Ingrid hit Cornwall and Devon as poor weather continues

Huge waves from Storm Ingrid have caused considerable damage to Teignmouth pier, Devon. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

Part of Teignmouth's historic pier has been washed away and a sea wall protecting a railway line has crumbled as Storm Ingrid hits Devon and Cornwall.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Speaking about the damages, Teignmouth mayor Cate Williams said the town had "taken a real battering" overnight into Saturday. The collapse of the sea wall that protects the railway line at Dawlish has seen all services between Exeter St Davids and Plymouth suspended, with a Met Office yellow warning for rain remaining in place. Part of the Teignmouth Grand Pier, which opened in 1867, was also washed away, with Ms Williams describing the waves as "just wild". "It has lost part of the pier structure itself, that has dissolved and gone away into the sea," she said. Read more: Boy, 12, bitten by shark at popular Sydney beach dies as family issues heartbreaking statement Read more: Victoria Beckham 'feels betrayed' by Brooklyn after 'protecting him from stories painting him a bad light'

Teignmouth, Devon, is battered by ferocious waves that have seen a see wall protecting railway lines at Dawlish collapse. Picture: Alamy

"It's an old pier and it was needing some attention and I suppose age and wear and tear has taken its toll." She said it was sad to consider the pier, which survived many previous storms, as well as world wars, was now missing key sections. The Environment Agency said flood warnings were in place across the south Devon and south Cornwall coasts, with the Met Office yellow warning for rain in place under 22:00 GMT. Network Rail has also issued a black alert, its highest warning, for only the second time - the first being back in February 2014 when a storm destroyed sections of track around Dawlish.

Teignmouth pier the day before Storm Ingrid damage saw parts of the structure collapse into the sea. Picture: Alamy