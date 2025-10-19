The Tel Aviv derby between rivals Hapoel and Maccabi was called off on Sunday following violent clashes between supporter that led to nine arrests.

Israeli police said: "During the violence and disturbances inside the stadium, 13 civilians were injured by pyrotechnic devices, some of whom were evacuated for medical treatment.

Police advised the Israeli Premier League match should not take place as scheduled after trouble reportedly flared prior to kick-off, in and around the Bloomfield Stadium, a venue shared by both clubs.

A derby match between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Hapoel Tel Aviv has been called off in Israel because the police didn't deem it safe. pic.twitter.com/Xe6Hq0KRXp

"In addition, three police officers were injured by pyrotechnic devices thrown directly at them.

"These are very serious incidents that posed a real danger to the lives of police officers and civilians.

"Violence and throwing objects at sports venues constitute criminal, unacceptable, dangerous and reprehensible behaviour."

A statement from Maccabi read: “Following the police’s decision, it was determined that the Tel Aviv derby will not take place tonight.”

This comes days after Birmingham’s Safety Advisory Group decided Maccabi fans should not be permitted to attend next month’s Europa League game at Aston Villa.

Prior to the ban, many had raised concerns both about the previous behaviour of Maccabi fans, who have been involved in several incidents in recent years, and how the people of Birmingham would react to their arrival due to Israel’s assault on Gaza.

The decision to ban Maccabi Tel Aviv fans has been met with fury by the government, which is actively trying to have the ban overturned.

Michael Wegier, Chief Executive of The Board of Deputies of British Jews, told LBC that West Midlands Police decision comes at a time when Jewish people are “still reeling” from the terror attack at a Manchester synagogue.

“People are grieving, people are shocked. We were not terribly surprised by it. We had been preparing ourselves that something like this could happen in the UK because it's happened in other parts of the world.

“But by no means would I say that the Jewish community is over this and I don't think we’ll get over it for a very long time.”