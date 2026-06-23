The highest temperature recorded on Tuesday was 34.6C in Wisley, Surrey, the Met Office said

A woman cools herself beneath an umbrella as she walks through central London during the heat warning. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Extreme weather has started to cause major disruption to the travel network as scores of schools have announced they will close for the next few days with temperatures expected to hit record highs.

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A “heat-dome” settling over western Europe could bring temperatures of nearly 40C by Wednesday, with this latest heatwave expected to surpass the record for June of 35.6C set in Hampshire in 1976. A red weather warning for extreme heat covering an area stretching from London to Swansea and Somerset to Birmingham was issued by the Met Office from 9am on Wednesday to 9pm on Thursday. The temperature could come close to the UK’s all-time high of 40.3C which was measured in July 2022. The highest temperature recorded on Tuesday was 34.6C in Wisley, Surrey, the Met Office said. The agency’s spokesman Grahame Madge said: “The Met Office is flagging 39C as a headline maximum temperature on Thursday, most likely for somewhere in London or the South East. Read More: UK heatwave in pictures: Brits bracing for record-breaking June temperatures with rare red warning in place Read More: Mother of boys, two and four, found dead in family car amid France's heatwave 'forgot about kids while out shopping'

A woman with her dogs Bear and Buddy walking along the water at Helen's Bay Beach. Picture: Alamy

“It is possible we could see temperatures higher than the 39C if the final values are at the upper end of our narrow range. “It is important to remember that the temperature value is only one element of this extreme heatwave story. “The other major factor is the high humidity which for many will make the intense heat even harder to endure.” The temperature in St Athan, South Glamorgan, did not drop below 20.3C overnight on Monday, marking a new record for June in Wales, the Met Office said. In a post on X on Tuesday afternoon, the forecaster said: “Last night, parts of England and Wales didn’t drop below 20C. “In fact, Wales has provisionally recorded a new highest minimum temperature for June of 20.3C at St Athan, South Glamorgan.

“Tonight, more areas will remain around 20C, leading to an uncomfortable night’s sleep.” Extreme heat represents a “dangerous time for older people”, Age UK warned, with statistics showing people aged 75 and over accounted for around nine in 10 heat-related deaths in England last summer. The weather is also expected to cause major inconvenience to parents as schools shut or close early to protect children from the heat. Some 100 schools in Somerset will be closed over the next three days, with the vast majority fully closed on Wednesday and Thursday, according to Somerset Council. Around 100 schools will also be at least partially closed over the next three days in Buckinghamshire, along with 86 schools in Gloucestershire, according to council data. Children at some schools have been told they can wear PE kit rather than full school uniform, which can involve long trousers and blazers. Bledlow Ridge School in Buckinghamshire said it was closing as its “classrooms do not have air conditioning, and indoor temperatures are likely to rise significantly above outdoor levels during very hot weather”.

Children play in a fountain in Leicester Square. Picture: Getty

Archway School in Gloucestershire said it could not “safely manage the expected extreme temperatures across the site”, adding that it was “concerned about the risks of travelling to and from school in these conditions”. Overnight, the temperature did not dip below 20C at nine locations across England, recording what the Met Office class as a tropical night. The hot weather led to thunderstorms and lightning strikes over England during the early hours of Tuesday. The Met Office said on Tuesday morning that Somerset had “around 18,540 strikes in the past 24 hours”. The London Fire Brigade (LFB) received 400 calls overnight, including two house fires believed to be caused by lightning strikes and flooding of homes. There was also severe disruption across London’s transport network during Tuesday morning.

On the Elizabeth line, heavy rain caused flooding, disrupting services between Heathrow Terminals 2 and 3 and Heathrow Terminal 4. There were also delays in the afternoon on the Mildmay line, which is running a reduced service because of the hot weather, and on the District line and Metropolitan line because of heat-related temporary speed restrictions. East Midlands Railway has advised customers to only make essential journeys on Wednesday and Thursday. Avanti West Coast said it planned to run fewer services than usual between Tuesday and Thursday, and that there was “a risk of further disruption”. Thameslink said customers “travelling to, from or within extreme heat zones are urged to only travel if absolutely necessary”. And Chiltern Railways said it had axed more than half its services over the three days “to ensure the safe operation of the railway”.

Passengers evacuate a Great Northern train that had broken down and remained stationary for over an hour and a half in record heat between Drayton Park and Finsbury Park station. Picture: Alamy

Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan has triggered a “high” air pollution alert for the capital on Wednesday on advice from forecasters at Imperial College, the third one this year. He urged Londoners to stop their engines idling and avoid burning garden waste, which can contribute to high levels of pollution, and said details have been shared with London’s GPs and emergency departments, to ensure that they have crucial information to help vulnerable patients. The extreme temperatures have also forced the Army to cancel ceremonial operations in London and Windsor, to protect the “wellbeing” of its soldiers. In a post on X on Tuesday morning, the Army in London said: “Due to extreme heat this week, Ceremonial Operations in London & Windsor will be changed or cancelled. The wellbeing of our soldiers, horses and the public will always come first.” Meanwhile, Natural Resources Wales (NRW) said it had released extra water into the River Dee to help reduce the risk of fish deaths during the high temperatures. France logged its hottest day on record on Tuesday, the national weather agency Meteo France said, with an average daily temperature of 29.8C across the country.

Parisians bath in the Canal Saint-Martin in Paris. Picture: Alamy