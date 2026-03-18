Brits bask in spring sunshine as temperatures hit 21C on warmest day of the year so far
The UK is enjoying the hottest day of the year so far – with temperatures peaking at nearly 21C in parts of England.
Listen to this article
A temperature of 20.1C was recorded in Northholt, west London, and in both Porthmadog and Gogerddan in Wales as of around 2.05pm on Wednesday, surpassing the previous record of 19.2C at Northholt on March 5.
The Met Office later confirmed temperatures rose to 20.9C in Gogerddan and 20.2C in Northholt at 3.35pm.
Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said the higher temperatures are because of warm air being dragged up from further south in Europe.
Read more: UK to be hotter than Athens as temperatures could reach 20C on 'hottest day of the year so far'
In the spring sunshine today we've seen the warmest day of the year so far ☀️— Met Office (@metoffice) March 18, 2026
20.9°C recorded at Gogerddan in Wales
20.2°C at Northolt in England pic.twitter.com/4TI6qesZvd
Mr Madge said: “We get this a lot at this time of year, we sometimes joke the warmest day of the year klaxon is going off every day.
“I think this will be the peak for a while today, we are not expecting any further records in the next week or so.”
He added: “The values that have been reached today will probably be a high watermark for some little time to come.”
Other areas with high temperatures included Trawsgoed in Wales, which recorded 19.5C.
Forecasters expect temperatures to continue to rise across the UK throughout Wednesday afternoon.