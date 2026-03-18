Temperatures have soared to 21C. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

The UK is enjoying the hottest day of the year so far – with temperatures peaking at nearly 21C in parts of England.

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A temperature of 20.1C was recorded in Northholt, west London, and in both Porthmadog and Gogerddan in Wales as of around 2.05pm on Wednesday, surpassing the previous record of 19.2C at Northholt on March 5. The Met Office later confirmed temperatures rose to 20.9C in Gogerddan and 20.2C in Northholt at 3.35pm. Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said the higher temperatures are because of warm air being dragged up from further south in Europe. Read more: UK to be hotter than Athens as temperatures could reach 20C on 'hottest day of the year so far'

In the spring sunshine today we've seen the warmest day of the year so far ☀️



20.9°C recorded at Gogerddan in Wales



20.2°C at Northolt in England pic.twitter.com/4TI6qesZvd — Met Office (@metoffice) March 18, 2026