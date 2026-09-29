'Remarkable' temperatures expected in parts of UK as temperatures set to hit 27C
Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said that a high of of 27C is expected in London on Tuesday, which he said will feel “fairly unseasonable for many”
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Tuesday’s weather will be “notably warm” for this time of year – with highs of 27C expected before turning wet and windy later in the week, forecasters have said.
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A low pressure system in the Atlantic will bring warmer air from Europe, but it will turn unsettled as a weather front gradually moves from west to east late on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said that a high of of 27C is expected in London on Tuesday, which he said is “notable for this time of year” and will feel “fairly unseasonable for many”.
“By later on Tuesday evening, we start to see the arrival of rain to western areas, where some western upslopes could see rainfall totals of between 20 and 30mm of rain,” he added.
“Particularly thinking about areas to the south west of England, parts of Wales, Northern Ireland, and Scotland, that front of rain will gradually move eastwards Tuesday night and into Wednesday.”
Mr Dixon said that the temperature will remain “fairly high” on Tuesday night into Wednesday, with a minimum of 19C in some places.
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He added: “An overnight low of 19C again would be notable for the time of year and could feel a touch uncomfortable for some, particularly as we’re in late September.”
The spokesman said many areas of the UK will see rain on Wednesday, adding that it’s going to be a “fairly wet and blustery day for many”.
Mr Dixon added that gusty winds are possible and that there is a chance of “some very large waves for some western coastal areas”.
Around 10mm of rain is expected in some places, with in excess of 40mm possible in some spots. Gusty winds of more than 50mph are possible.
Thursday and Friday will be days of “sunshine and showers” and “mixed conditions”, Mr Dixon added. Higher pressure will build in the UK over the weekend bringing more settled conditions.
The Met Office said on X that the week promises “remarkable temperatures, big waves and a bit of heavy rain too”.
While there has been speculation that Britain could see its first named storm of autumn, this is unlikely.