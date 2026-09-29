Tuesday’s weather will be “notably warm” for this time of year – with highs of 27C expected before turning wet and windy later in the week, forecasters have said.

A low pressure system in the Atlantic will bring warmer air from Europe, but it will turn unsettled as a weather front gradually moves from west to east late on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said that a high of of 27C is expected in London on Tuesday, which he said is “notable for this time of year” and will feel “fairly unseasonable for many”.

“By later on Tuesday evening, we start to see the arrival of rain to western areas, where some western upslopes could see rainfall totals of between 20 and 30mm of rain,” he added.

“Particularly thinking about areas to the south west of England, parts of Wales, Northern Ireland, and Scotland, that front of rain will gradually move eastwards Tuesday night and into Wednesday.”

Mr Dixon said that the temperature will remain “fairly high” on Tuesday night into Wednesday, with a minimum of 19C in some places.

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