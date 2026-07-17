The weather has hit over 30C for 13 days in a row. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Temperatures in the UK have exceeded 30C for the 13th day in a row, the Met Office said.

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It comes as parts of the UK have seen the longest unbroken spell of no recorded rainfall this century. Forecasters said 31.0C was recorded at Ross-on-Wye in Herefordshire on Friday. However, the Met Office said it will likely be the last day in the hot spell to hit 30C because temperatures are expected to drop slightly over the weekend. There were 18 consecutive days of 30C-plus temperatures in the punishingly hot year of 1976, when drought conditions damaged crops, scorched landscapes and forced people to use standpipes in the street. But there have now been 28 days in 2026, consecutive and non-consecutive, when 30C has been exceeded somewhere in the UK: seven in May, eight in June and 13 in July. The record for the number of 30C-plus days in a calendar year is 34, which was set in 1995. Read more: Weather to stay warm for 'next seven to 10 days', forecasters say Read more: Millions of drivers take to the roads ahead of weekend getaway as UK heatwave continues

A combine harvester cuts a crop of wheat during the evening sunshine on the Romney Marsh in Kent. Picture: PA

David Hayter, the Met Office’s deputy chief meteorologist, said: “The high pressure, which has brought this prolonged fine spell, will continue for the next week or so at least, but will shift enough to enable a more northerly flow that will introduce a cooler feel that will end the run of 30C days. “However, we are still likely to see some locations remain in heatwave conditions to finish the week.” It comes as the public are being urged to “play their part” in reducing the risk of wildfires after National Resilience data showed nearly 499 have now been recorded across England and Wales between January 1 and July 16. While this remains well below the 748 seen at this point last year, the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) said wildfire activity remains significantly higher than in recent years. By the same point in the year, 81 wildfires were recorded in 2024, 242 in 2023 and 400 in 2022, they highlighted. Meanwhile, central and south-east England have seen the longest unbroken spell of no recorded rainfall this century, Met Office figures suggest. An average of zero rainfall has been measured across the organisation’s weather stations in both regions for 14 days in a row, from Thursday July 2 to Wednesday July 15, according to the latest available data. This is the longest unbroken run of days with no rain for south-east England since a 15-day spell in April 1997. For central England, it is the longest period since a 14-day run of no recorded rainfall in June 1996. The figures are part of the Met Office’s HadUKP data series, which is published online and is based on daily weighted totals from a network of weather stations across the country. It is one of several data sets the Met Office publishes on rainfall. Data for July 16 has yet to be published, but could show the rain-free spells in both regions extending for even longer.

Smoke rises from a moorland fire near Dovestone Reservoir as firefighters work to contain the blaze in Saddlesworth. Picture: Getty