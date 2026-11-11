Forecasters expect the cold snap to last into Saturday night before temperatures turn milder on Sunday.

Temperatures set to plummet as first cold weather health alert of the season issued. Picture: james jagger/Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The UK will see temperatures plummet in the coming days as the first cold weather health alert has been issued for parts of the country.

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Temperatures could drop below -5C in some areas, the Met Office has warned. Cold winds and blustery showers will accompany plummeting temperatures in northern areas on Thursday and Friday, with sunny spells and overnight frost expected elsewhere. The lowest temperatures are likely to hit rural areas in the north-west and south of England, as well as southern Scotland, south-west and central Wales and the Midlands. Met Office spokesman Paddy Manning said the next two days will likely bring “some of the coldest temperatures of the season so far”. Read more: King warns Cop31 delegates of need to turn ambition into action Read more: UK economic growth expected to have picked up amid AI and defence drive

Very foggy weather in Glasgow. Picture: gerard ferry/Alamy

He said: “(On) Thursday night, Friday night, certainly we’re expecting some rather cold temperatures, especially in rural areas in the south, but (there) possibly could be some isolated overnight lows, maybe even a touch below minus 5C in the odd place.” “It’s not going to be super long-lasting,” he said, “we expect things to turn a bit milder going into next week, but yeah, certainly the first pretty significant cold snap.” While any snow is likely to be restricted to the hilltops of the Scottish Highlands, Mr Manning warned commuters may need to dig out their ice scrapers to tackle early morning frost. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued the first cold health alert of the winter, with a yellow warning in place for north-west England and the West Midlands from 9am on Thursday to noon on Saturday. Other regions of England are currently unaffected.

Last night was the coldest night of autumn so far for Scotland, with England and Northern Ireland also falling below freezing



Expect these temperatures to fall further in the coming nights pic.twitter.com/WggBg9kaCA — Met Office (@metoffice) November 11, 2026