Temperatures forecast to drop next week with potential for snow. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Temperatures are set to drop next week bringing overnight frost and the potential for snow, the Met Office said.

Heavy rain is forecast on Wednesday and Thursday this week, with weather warnings in force amid potential travel disruption and flooding. More settled but colder conditions are expected to arrive next week, with temperatures closer to average for the time of year and the potential for wintry showers in places, the forecaster said. Tom Crabtree, deputy chief forecaster at the Met Office, said: “High pressure is expected to build into next week, bringing drier and less mild conditions for the Christmas period. “Although temperatures will drop, they are not plummeting. Overnight frosts are likely, and some mist and fog is possible in places, but significant cold weather looks less probable. “Falling temperatures do bring the potential for some wintry showers in the east but it is too early to discern details for any particular day over the Christmas period.” Read more: Britons wake up to pink fog as rare weather phenomenon blankets parts of the UK Read more: What is the flu, what is covid, and what is a cold?

A a yellow warning for rain is in place in parts of south-west England and Wales . Picture: Alamy

This week’s high temperatures have been between 12-13C and next week they are forecast to be between 7-8C, Met Office meteorologist Zoe Hutin said. Meanwhile, a yellow warning for rain is in place in parts of south-west England and Wales until midnight on Wednesday, as heavy downpours could lead to travel disruption and flooding. Between 40-60mm of rain is possible over the high ground of Dartmoor and the hills of south Wales during the warning period, while 10-20mm is likely widely. And another yellow rain warning has been issued for parts of south-west England and Wales from 10am until 7pm on Thursday, while a second yellow rain warning will cover the south of England from 9am until 9pm.

