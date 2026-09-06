Temperatures could hit highs of 28C in late burst of autumn warmth
It comes as parts of central and southern Europe have been surpassing 40C, with Spain recording it's hottest day of 2026.
Temperatures could reach as high as 28C in parts of the UK on Sunday as summer-like warmth makes a brief return for the autumn.
Listen to this article
The hottest locations will be in south-east England, where they could reach 27 or 28C, while England and Wales more widely will see temperatures in the mid-20s Celsius.
The temperatures will be brought in by a southerly wind, which will draw in a shot of hot and humid air from the near continent, pushing UK temperatures up.
It comes as parts of central and southern Europe have been experiencing a spell of intense heat, with some locations exceeding 45C.
Read more: Brits warned they may have to stock up on food supplies amid 'supersized' El Niño warning
Read more: Trains resume services after ‘major disruption’ from fire near London Paddington
Despite the shot of heat, the warmth will be short-lived, with the high pressure moving away to the east and an area of low pressure driving more weather fronts across the UK.
By Monday, it will be windy in north-west Scotland with coastal gales possible, and showery outbreaks of rain will push west to east.
The burst of warmth comes as pressure has already been building in from the south, as temperatures across continental Europe have been particularly high - including in France and Spain where temperatures have even exceeded 40C at times.
On Thursday, Spain saw its hottest day of 2026, with Huelva in the south-west reached a staggering 45.7C.
The warmest areas in Spain will continue to surpass going into next week - even around the Erbo valley in the north, which typically sits at around 20C this time of year.