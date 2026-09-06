It comes as parts of central and southern Europe have been surpassing 40C, with Spain recording it's hottest day of 2026.

Golden sunset light streams through trees at Hyde Park on a warm September afternoon, as forecasts predict a short burst of autumn warmth. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

Temperatures could reach as high as 28C in parts of the UK on Sunday as summer-like warmth makes a brief return for the autumn.

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The hottest locations will be in south-east England, where they could reach 27 or 28C, while England and Wales more widely will see temperatures in the mid-20s Celsius. The temperatures will be brought in by a southerly wind, which will draw in a shot of hot and humid air from the near continent, pushing UK temperatures up. It comes as parts of central and southern Europe have been experiencing a spell of intense heat, with some locations exceeding 45C. Read more: Brits warned they may have to stock up on food supplies amid 'supersized' El Niño warning Read more: Trains resume services after ‘major disruption’ from fire near London Paddington

Huelva in the south-west of Spain reached a staggering 45.7C. Picture: Getty