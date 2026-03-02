High pressure will build on Tuesday, with maximum temperatures of 14C, rising to 16C on Wednesday and peaking at 18C on Thursday, which could be the hottest day of the year so far, the Met Office said.

Met Office meteorologist Kathryn Chalk said: “Tuesday will be fine and settled for most, with the best of the sunshine across Northern Ireland, north England and Scotland, but more mixed to the south with sunny spells and drizzly showers.“

Temperatures peaking at 14C in the south.”Wednesday will be a fine day for most, with the best of the sunshine across Wales and England, cloud and rain across Northern Ireland and south-west Scotland, and temperaturesreaching 16C.

Temperatures will peak on Thursday, with a high of 18C across the south east, Ms Chalk said.

The sunshine will be focused across the south east of England, while the west of the UK could see outbreaks of rain in parts.

