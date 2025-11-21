According to the Met Office, the lowest temperatures were recorded at Loch Glascarnoch, in the Scottish Highlands, overnight

Freezing temperatures continue to sweep Britain with the mercury dipping to -11C overnight. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Temperatures plummeted to lows of minus 11C overnight as a cold snap swept Britain, bringing with it dangerous, icy conditions.

According to the Met Office, the lowest temperatures were recorded at Loch Glascarnoch in the Scottish Highlands, with the mercury seen to dip below minus 7C across much of Scotland. It comes as yellow weather warnings remain in place across parts of the UK until 11am on Friday, with the Scottish Highlands and parts of central and eastern England also impacted. Temperatures were slightly milder in England and Wales, with lows of minus 6C at Trawsgoed in Ceredigion, Wales and minus 4C at Rostherne, Cheshire. Forecaster Simon Partridge said the chill stemmed primarily from “a little ridge of high pressure moving across the UK overnight”. Read more: Around 100 schools forced to close as temperatures plummet with more snow disruption expected Read more: Shock winter rise to energy bills will leave Brits paying £1,758 per year

He added: “The main difference between that and previous nights is the winds are a lot lighter”. The Met Office warned that icy patches can be expected across the UK's untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, following snowfall across the previous 24 hours. Mr Partridge said that much of the country will see frost in the morning but that later in the day there is expected to be widespread sunshine.

Snow and ice warnings remain in place after areas of Britain were blanketed with snow on Thursday. The Met Office said the wintry weather 'could create some particularly tricky travel conditions'. Picture: Alamy

He said: “Friday is really the end of the really cold weather as things turn back to average by the time we get into the weekend.” It comes after hundreds of schools were forced to close, roads were disrupted and homes were left without power because of snow. About 100 schools closed in northern Scotland on Thursday, while in Wales, 36 were closed in Pembrokeshire, 14 in Carmarthenshire and seven in Ceredigion.

A motorist crashes into a ditch on the A171 Whitby to Guisborough Road following heavy overnight snowfall. Picture: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

A horse makes its way across snow covered Black mountain in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Picture: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images