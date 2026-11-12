The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issued a yellow cold health alert for the North West and West Midlands from 9am on Thursday to noon on Saturday

A jogger makes their way through fog on a frosty morning at Primrose Hill in north London. Picture: JUSTIN TALLIS/Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

The first cold snap of the season is due to hit the UK as yellow cold health alerts come into force, with some overnight temperatures expected to drop to minus 6C in some areas.

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Harsh frost is expected over the next few days, while parts of northern Scotland could see some snow as cooler air is swept across the UK from the north. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issued a yellow cold health alert for the North West and West Midlands from 9am on Thursday to noon on Saturday. Other regions of England are currently unaffected. Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said drivers can expect to scrape their cars in the morning as the first cold snap of the season takes hold. Read more: World faces ‘irrecoverable overshoot’ on warming without rapid action Read more: UK economy grows 0.7% as AI fuels fastest increase in more than two years

A hoar frost covers vegetation around Pickmere lake. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty

He said: “The UK is heading towards what will feel like the first cold spell in late autumn, with temperatures likely to drop down towards minus 6C overnight for some in the coming days and a fairly harsh frost likely for some. “Through the day-to-day, the main weather of note I suppose is the possibility of some snow over higher ground in northern Scotland. “This isn’t massively unusual for this time of year but could see a couple of centimetres accumulating over the very highest ground in the north of Scotland.” Mr Dixon said there will be some unsettled weather in the north west of the UK, with rain expected across western parts of Scotland on Saturday. “As we get to Sunday, it’s turning more widely unsettled with rain spreading across much of the country and some potentially fairly heavy showers at times through the day”, he said.

Early morning mist blankets frosty countryside at the foot of the Malvern Hills in Worcestershire, UK. Picture: Andrew Fox - Corbis/Getty