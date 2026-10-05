Autumnal weather anticipated for October following one of the warmest Septembers on record

Umbrellas needed for rain showers in Regents Park. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Clark

Temperatures across the UK are set to plummet for autumn after one of the warmest Septembers on record.

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Colder temperatures are setting in across the UK, with clouds and wind anticipated in the north, and fog starting to roll in across the south on Monday evening. Sunny spells and showers are expected across the country on Tuesday before heavy rain is expected to move in, particularly across the southeast, later in the week. These colder temperatures and rain come after the Met Office declared the past September as tied for the fourth-hottest on record, with temperatures reaching highs of 28.1°C on 29 September. The mean temperature for the month was 14.6°C. The Met Office added that rain reached at average levels in September, but the southeast remained “particularly dry.” Read more: Prince William to kickstart community project to prepare for emergencies and extreme weather events Read more: 'Heightened potential' for wet, windy, stormy weather and flooding this autumn, Met Office warns

Temperatures across the UK in September 2026. Picture: Met Office

“Persistent warmth has been the theme of recent months and September is no different,” said Met Office Climate Information Scientist Mike Kendon. “September 2026 was the joint-fourth warmest September on record in the series for the UK with high pressure particularly prevalent in southern areas later in the month. “While the month itself was unexceptional overall, when putting it into the context of the warm year we’ve had so far, this fits with the general pattern that we’re seeing of more frequent above average temperatures in the UK as our climate continues to change.” Following rain and wind for the week of October 5, the Met Office has anticipated a "changeable period” with showers across most areas, and particularly heavy rain and wind in the northwest.

UK reservoirs remain low despite some rainfall. Picture: Getty