Most of England and Wales, as well as parts of Scotland, will see above average temperatures with the hottest weather set to be concentrated in the south east of England

Temperatures in London could soar to 31C on Sunday . Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

The UK is set to be hotter than Majorca over the bank holiday weekend with parts of London and the South East forecast to swelter in 31C heat.

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Temperatures in London could soar to 31C on Sunday 24 May and Monday 25 May, before dipping slightly to 30C on Tuesday, 26 May, making a heatwave declaration likely. The threshold for a heatwave in London is three days of temperatures exceeding 28C - although this varies across the country and by time of year. Cool temperatures are expected on Wednesday and Thursday, before climbing to 27C on Friday and reaching 29C on Saturday as Britain enters the second May bank holiday weekend, according to the Met Office. A heatwave in the capital would be possible by Sunday, Met Office operational meteorologist Niamh Murray said. Read more: Coldest May night in five years recorded with more unsettled weather on way Read more: Mini heatwave set to hit UK on bank holiday weekend with 'highs of 29C'

The threshold for a heatwave in London is three days of temperatures exceeding 28C. Picture: Getty

The sunny spell will stick around after the weekend, with highs of 26C or 27C forecast on Wednesday and Thursday. Heat health alerts have been declared for the Midlands and the South East of England ahead of the warm blast. The warning comes into effect at 9am on Friday, 22 May and remains in force until 5pm on Wednesday 27 May. The UK Health Security Agency has put out a yellow alert, warning that vulnerable people face an increased risk to life and that there is likely to be an increased use of healthcare services. There is also an increased risk of indoor environments becoming extremely warm.

The east coast could see mid to high 20Cs, while Wales and western parts of the north of England may reach 25C. Picture: Getty