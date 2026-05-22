Three “extraordinary” heat health warnings have been issued as Brits have basked in the hottest day of the year so far. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Three “extraordinary” heat health warnings have been issued as Brits have basked in the hottest day of the year so far.

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Heat health alerts are typically only issued for England between 1 June and 1 September. Anything outside of that time period - ‘these alerts are considered ‘extraordinary’. Five areas of the UK are under amber warnings, meaning all health and social care services are likely to see a spike in demand. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said vulnerable people may need extra support, with hotter indoor temperatures also expected. Read More: Hotter than Barbados: Brits to bask in record-breaking 33C sunshine as three heat health alerts issued Read More: How hot will the UK be for the rest of May?

Heat health alerts are typically only issued for England between 1 June and 1 September. Anything outside of that time period - ‘these alerts are considered ‘extraordinary’. Picture: Getty

Bank Holiday Monday could see the hottest May day on record as temperatures could skyrocket to 33C in south-east England. Heathrow has recorded the UK's highest temperature of the year so far with 28.4C. Cardiff has seen 25.6C marking the warmest day of the year so far for Wales.

UK Experiences First Heatwave Of 2026. Picture: Getty