Temperatures top 28C as Brits bask in hottest day of the year so far
Three “extraordinary” heat health warnings have been issued as Brits have basked in the hottest day of the year so far.
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Heat health alerts are typically only issued for England between 1 June and 1 September. Anything outside of that time period - ‘these alerts are considered ‘extraordinary’.
Five areas of the UK are under amber warnings, meaning all health and social care services are likely to see a spike in demand.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said vulnerable people may need extra support, with hotter indoor temperatures also expected.
Read More: Hotter than Barbados: Brits to bask in record-breaking 33C sunshine as three heat health alerts issued
Read More: How hot will the UK be for the rest of May?
Bank Holiday Monday could see the hottest May day on record as temperatures could skyrocket to 33C in south-east England.
Heathrow has recorded the UK's highest temperature of the year so far with 28.4C. Cardiff has seen 25.6C marking the warmest day of the year so far for Wales.
Met Office deputy chief forecaster, Steve Kocher, said: “It is likely that the May and spring UK temperature records will be broken over the bank holiday weekend, with forecast temperatures surpassing the existing record of 32.8C.”
Alzheimer’s Society said people can support loved ones or neighbours with dementia by leaving drinking water within easy reach and ensuring they opt for light-coloured, airy clothes, stay out of the sun between 11am and 3pm, take cool showers and keep blinds closed.
The British Heart Foundation said those with heart conditions face specific risks because the organ has to work harder to keep the body’s core temperature at normal levels while blood vessels dilate, which can lead to a drop in blood pressure.
Hotter conditions often lead to a surge in ambulance callouts and Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) rescues along UK coastlines as people experience heat stress or get into trouble in the water.
Cancer Research UK urged people to enjoy the sun safely by covering up and using sunscreen.