Ten people, including a two-year-old girl, have been taken to hospital after a car ploughed into a crowd in Australia.

A five-year-old and a 67-year-old man are in critical condition, and the eight other injured, including two more children, are in stable condition.

An 18-year-old man was arrested behind the wheel, accused of driving into the crowd of approximately 1000 people who were lining the streets of Newcastle, New South Wales to cheer on the Newcastle Knights rugby league team who were heading to Sydney to play in the National Rugby League grand final.

Police have said he will be subject to drug and alcohol testing and do not believe the incident is terror related at this time.

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