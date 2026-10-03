Ten hospitalised in 'horrible incident' after car drives into crowd in Australia
An 18-year-old man is in custody after allegedly driving into the crowd of rugby supporters
Ten people, including a two-year-old girl, have been taken to hospital after a car ploughed into a crowd in Australia.
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A five-year-old and a 67-year-old man are in critical condition, and the eight other injured, including two more children, are in stable condition.
An 18-year-old man was arrested behind the wheel, accused of driving into the crowd of approximately 1000 people who were lining the streets of Newcastle, New South Wales to cheer on the Newcastle Knights rugby league team who were heading to Sydney to play in the National Rugby League grand final.
Police have said he will be subject to drug and alcohol testing and do not believe the incident is terror related at this time.
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"My thoughts are with everyone injured or involved in the horrible incident this morning in Newcastle,” said Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on social media.
"I want to acknowledge and thank emergency services and police for responding so quickly, and their ongoing work in treating the injured."
A dozen ambulances and three air ambulances were called to the scene.
My thoughts are with everyone injured or involved in the horrible incident this morning in Newcastle.— Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) October 3, 2026
I want to acknowledge and thank emergency services and police for responding so quickly, and their ongoing work in treating the injured.
Rugby league brings people together,…
Newcastle Mayor Gavin Morris said that it appeared the driver lost control of the car before hitting the crowd.
The ten injured are receiving care at John Hunter Hospital, according to New South Wales police.
Police have said the total list of the injured include a two-year-old girl, two five-year-old girls, a 31-year-old woman, a 48-year-old man, a 24-year-old man, a 63-year-old woman, a 25-year-old man, a 57-year-old man, and a 67-year-old man.