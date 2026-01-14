Small changes to lifestyle in middle age can help people live longer, researchers say

Just five extra minutes of moderate physical activity a day, such as brisk walking, could significantly reduce the risk of early death, according to new research. Picture: Alamy

Just five minutes of extra movement a day could prevent thousands of early deaths, according to new research highlighting how small lifestyle changes can have a big impact on public health.

A new study, published in The Lancet Public Health, looked at whether realistic increases in physical activity or reductions in daily sitting time could lower mortality risk across large populations. Even brief bursts of activity, such as walking for a few minutes during the day, were shown to have measurable benefits for life expectancy. Researchers analysed device-measured activity data from more than 40,000 people across Norway, Sweden, and the United States, with a further 94,000 participants included from the UK Biobank. Read also:Exercise twice as effective as anti-depressants at treating depression, study finds Read also:Health expert shares how to not give up on your New Year resolution on Quitters Day

The rise of remote and hybrid working has contributed to longer periods of sitting, increasing concerns about physical inactivity. Picture: Alamy

The findings suggest that small and realistic increases in physical activity of just 5 minutes a day might prevent up to 6% of all deaths when focused on the least active people. When the same increase is applied across the wider population as many as 10% of deaths could potentially be prevented. Reducing the time spent sitting down by 30 minutes a day was also linked to preventing a smaller, but still meaningful, proportion of deaths. Dr Daniel Bailey from Brunel University of London said: “The really promising finding from this study is that just an extra five minutes per day of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity can help. “Moderate activities are those what make us breathe a bit heavier and feel warmer, so simple daily activities like a brisk walk, housework or gardening will do the trick. “If we want to reduce sitting by 30 minutes a day, this can be swapped for light activities like pottering around the house or a slow walk.”

Researchers say moderate activities that raise the heart rate slightly, including housework, gardening or going up stairs can deliver health benefits. Picture: Alamy

The results challenge the widespread belief that people with a more inactive lifestyle need longer, intense exercise or targets such as 10,000 steps a day to see health benefits. Professor Amanda Daley from Loughborough University said many people struggle to exercise regularly, but stressed that “even small bouts of physical activity may be associated with reducing the number of people who die every year.” She added that the study reinforces an important message for the public: “Some physical activity will always be better than doing nothing at all.”

Physical inactivity is linked to an increased risk of chronic illness and remains a major public health challenge in the UK. Picture: Alamy