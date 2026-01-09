The ten most expensive transfers of all time
The January transfer window has opened for 2026 but what are the most expensive football signings ever?
The January transfer has opened and Manchester City have wasted little time to dip into their wallet.
The Sky Blues have signed Antoine Semenyo for £65m after the Ghana winger impressed for Bournemouth in the Premier League this season.
Manchester City are now hoping he can gel with their squad to help them overcome a six point deficit to catch Arsenal in the race for the title.
Pep Guardiola's side have lost ground after drawing successive matches and face Manchester United in the city's derby this weekend, with the Red Devils now managed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer once more on a caretaker bais.
For United, finding a full-time manager is the priority for January, but they may also be tempted to spend big.
Sides in the relegation zone, West Ham, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Burnley, might also be weighing up who they can bring in to try and guide them to safety.
Transfer spending has been going up and up in recent years, although the two most expensive transfers of all time were both completed by Paris Saint Germain during the same summer transfer window in 2017.
Here are the top 10 most expensive transfers of all time.
The 10 most expensive football transfers of all time
1. Neymar: Barcelona to Paris Saint Germain - £200m, 2017
2. Kylian Mbappe - Monaco to PSG - £165m, 2017
3. Alexander Isak - Newcastle to Liverpool - £125m, 2025
4. João Félix - Benfica to Atletico Madrid - £113m, 2019
5. Enzo Fernandez - Benfica to Chelsea - £106.8m, 2023
6. Antoine Griezmann - Atletico Madrid to Barcelona - £106m, 2019
7. Philippe Coutinho - Liverpool to Barcelona - £105m, 2018
8. Jack Grealish - Aston Villa to Manchester City - £100m, 2021
9. Florian Wirtz - Bayer Leverkusen to Liverpool - £100m, 2025
10. Declan Rice - West Ham United to Arsenal - £100m, 2023