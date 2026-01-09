The January transfer has opened and Manchester City have wasted little time to dip into their wallet.

The Sky Blues have signed Antoine Semenyo for £65m after the Ghana winger impressed for Bournemouth in the Premier League this season.

Manchester City are now hoping he can gel with their squad to help them overcome a six point deficit to catch Arsenal in the race for the title.

Pep Guardiola's side have lost ground after drawing successive matches and face Manchester United in the city's derby this weekend, with the Red Devils now managed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer once more on a caretaker bais.

For United, finding a full-time manager is the priority for January, but they may also be tempted to spend big.

Sides in the relegation zone, West Ham, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Burnley, might also be weighing up who they can bring in to try and guide them to safety.

Transfer spending has been going up and up in recent years, although the two most expensive transfers of all time were both completed by Paris Saint Germain during the same summer transfer window in 2017.

Here are the top 10 most expensive transfers of all time.

The 10 most expensive football transfers of all time

1. Neymar: Barcelona to Paris Saint Germain - £200m, 2017