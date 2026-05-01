More than 500 officers took part in raids in Crewe, Cheshire, on Wednesday, with the suspects allegedly members of the Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light

An aerial view of police in attendance at the Webb House compound for the Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light (AROPL) on April 29, 2026. Picture: Ryan Jenkinson/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Ten people who were arrested as part of a probe into alleged sexual abuse, forced marriage and modern slavery at a religious community have been released on bail.

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More than 500 officers took part in raids in Crewe, Cheshire, on Wednesday, with the suspects allegedly members of the Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light, which has a headquarters in the town. Cheshire Police said seven men and three women were arrested in relation to the offences, which all relate to one victim and are alleged to have taken place while she was a member of the religious group in 2023. On Friday, a force spokesman said the suspects – of American, Mexican, Italian, Spanish, Swedish and Egyptian nationalities – had been released on bail pending further inquiries. Bail conditions were in place and officers had applied for Slavery and Trafficking Risk Orders against five of the suspects, the force said. Read more: 4x4 driver charged over deaths of schoolgirls killed in crash at school tea party in Wimbledon Read more: Armed police response teams to keep Jewish people safe in London, Met chief reveals

Police attend the compound of the of Peace and Light group on April 29, 2026 in Crewe, England. Picture: Ryan Jenkinson/Getty Images

Chief Superintendent Gareth Wrigley said: “Firstly, I’d like to thank local residents for their support and patience following the warrants, which resulted in some disruption in the local area. “I would also like to reiterate that is not an investigation into the religion, our investigation solely focuses on the serious allegations which have been reported to us. “Following the warrants, we are continuing to work closely our partners to provide the appropriate advice and safeguarding to other members of the group. “Additional patrols in the local area will remain in place throughout the bank holiday weekend to provide reassure, and I would urge anyone with any concerns to speak to an officer. “I’d also remind residents that this remains a live investigation which will take some time, and I would ask that people do not speculate while the case remains ongoing.”

Police attend the compound of the of Peace and Light group on April 29, 2026 in Crewe. Picture: Ryan Jenkinson/Getty Images