An easyJet flight to Liverpool was forced to return to Spain after a brawl broke out on board.

The plane’s captain turned the jet around and took everyone on board back to Tenerife after 30 minutes in the air due to the danger the fight “posed to the safety of the flight.”

Police were waiting on the tarmac when the flight touched back down at Tenerife South Airport on Tuesday evening.

EasyJet said that the 186-passenger plane “returned to the airport and was met by police due to a group of passengers behaving disruptively. The flight then continued to Liverpool.”

The airline added: “Our cabin and ground crew are trained to assess all situations and to act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other customers is not compromised at any time.

“We take these incidents very seriously and do not tolerate disruptive behaviour towards our staff. The safety and wellbeing of customers and crew is always our highest priority.”

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The flights crew told air traffic control that a group of around 10 passengers started a fight on board and they needed to return to the departure airport with police needed on arrival.

They added: “The captain decided to return due to the danger it posed to the safety of the flight. We expedited their return as much as possible while coordinating with the airport for police presence.”