Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel died on Tuesday at the age of 30, a day after suffering a cardiac arrest following a collision during a match, the Spanish second-tier club said.

"Racked with pain, with a lump in our throats and unable to believe that this is true, from CD Tenerife we communicate the tragic passing of Jesus de Miguel Alameda," the club said.

"There are no words of comfort; there is absolutely nothing that can alleviate this feeling overflowing with sadness.

"We stand alongside his devastated family, alongside his loved ones…that today weep for this cruel outcome. The family of Jesus de Miguel thanks each and every one of the expressions of support received, and likewise requests, from the heart, the utmost respect for their privacy in these terrible moments."

The match against FC Andorra was abandoned at 2-2 seven minutes into stoppage time after De Miguel collapsed following a collision with away goalkeeper Jesus Owono, who had rushed out of his area to clear a long ball and struck the striker in the chest with his knee.

De Miguel, aged 30, lay motionless as players from both teams desperately signalled for medical assistance. Owono was shown a straight red card.

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