Spanish footballer dies after horrific on-pitch collision with goalkeeper
The match was abandoned at 2-2 seven minutes into stoppage time after De Miguel collapsed following a collision with away goalkeeper Jesus Owono.
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Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel died on Tuesday at the age of 30, a day after suffering a cardiac arrest following a collision during a match, the Spanish second-tier club said.
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"Racked with pain, with a lump in our throats and unable to believe that this is true, from CD Tenerife we communicate the tragic passing of Jesus de Miguel Alameda," the club said.
"There are no words of comfort; there is absolutely nothing that can alleviate this feeling overflowing with sadness.
"We stand alongside his devastated family, alongside his loved ones…that today weep for this cruel outcome. The family of Jesus de Miguel thanks each and every one of the expressions of support received, and likewise requests, from the heart, the utmost respect for their privacy in these terrible moments."
The match against FC Andorra was abandoned at 2-2 seven minutes into stoppage time after De Miguel collapsed following a collision with away goalkeeper Jesus Owono, who had rushed out of his area to clear a long ball and struck the striker in the chest with his knee.
De Miguel, aged 30, lay motionless as players from both teams desperately signalled for medical assistance. Owono was shown a straight red card.
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Rotos de dolor, con un nudo en la garganta y sin poder creer que esto sea verdad, desde el CD Tenerife comunicamos el trágico fallecimiento, este martes, día 3 de noviembre de 2026, a las 8:00 horas, de Jesús de Miguel Alameda.— CD Tenerife 🏴 (@CDTOficial) November 3, 2026
No hay palabras de consuelo; no hay absolutamente… pic.twitter.com/IbS1dTYP1b
Owono was immediately sent off after he charged out of his goal to challenge De Miguel in the centre circle.
Medical staff treated the player on the pitch for more than five minutes before he was taken to hospital by ambulance.
According to multiple local media reports, De Miguel suffered a cardiac arrest in the ambulance and was resuscitated by emergency personnel en route to Nuestra Señora de la Candelaria University Hospital.
Late on Monday night Tenerife issued a statement confirming De Miguel had been admitted to hospital and was initially described as “stable despite the severity of his condition”.
In the early hours on Tuesday morning, the club said his condition had "worsened neurologically".
Football clubs across Spain, including Barcelona and Real Madrid, have led tributes following the news of the death.
"Our thoughts and support are with his family, friends and loved ones during these difficult times," Barcelona said in a statement.
Real Madrid also expressed their condolences, stating: "Real Madrid wishes to express its condolences and affection to his family, his teammates, his club, and all his loved ones."
De Miguel made his debut in 2015 with Leganés B and has played for eight other clubs in Spain.
He joined CD Tenerife last year.