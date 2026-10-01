Christa Pike, 50, was due to be the first woman to be executed in the US state for more than 200 years for killing a classmate in 1995.

Christa Pike, now 50, was 18 Pike when she was sentenced to death in 1996 for the murder of 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer. Picture: Tennessee Department of Correction

By Flaminia Luck

Tennessee death row inmate Christa Pike has been taken to hospital after her heart was still beating following two lethal injections during a failed execution attempt, her lawyer has said.

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Pike, 50, was due to be the first woman to be executed in the US state for more than 200 years for stabbing and beating a classmate three decades ago in 1995. But her lawyers say after two syringes of pentobarbital were administered at the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville, she still has a heartbeat and was even snoring She is now recovering in hospital, authorities added. Experts have described the incident as "unparalleled".

Emergency vehicles arrive at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution after the execution of Christa Pike was halted. Picture: Alamy

Pike's legal team said in a statement to a Tennessean newspaper: "Tonight the State of Tennessee once again failed to carry out a lawful execution."We take no pleasure in being right, but the concerns raised by Ms Pike proved to be true: difficult vein access, blown veins, degraded pentobarbital, no emergency medical care available when things inevitably go wrong, all under a protocol that remains veiled in secrecy." In a statement, the Tennessee Department of Correction said it followed "every step of the state’s lawful, established execution protocol approved by the Attorney General’s Office," "The lethal injection chemical in the protocol has consistently been effective, and the protocol does not allow for additional procedures beyond what was carried out this evening. Christa Pike has been transported to an off-site medical facility," the statement concluded. There had been a last-minute legal challenge to try to stop the execution but in the end the Supreme Court ruled it should go ahead. Pike, 50, whose clemency petition highlighting childhood trauma and sexual abuse was denied by Governor Bill Lee on Monday. She would be the only person in the modern era of US capital punishment to be executed in Tennessee for a crime committed as a teenager.

In this image from video provided by WBIR-TV, Christa Pike cries after being sentenced to death in 1996 in Knoxville, Tenn. Picture: Alamy

Pike was 18 in 1995 when she, her 17-year-old boyfriend and a third companion lured 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer, a classmate at their Knoxville Job Corps vocational center, into a wooded area where they tortured and killed her. The gruesome nature of the murder, which involved the perpetrators carving the shape of a pentagram in the victim's chest and taking a chunk of her skull as a souvenir, drew intense media coverage at the time. Trial testimony indicated that Pike viewed Slemmer as a rival for the affections of her boyfriend, Tadaryl Shipp. Pike and Shipp confessed to the killing, and both were convicted the following year of first-degree murder.

Colleen Slemmer. Picture: Handout

Because Shipp was 17 at the time of Ms Slemmer's murder, jurors could not consider the death penalty, and he received a life sentence with the possibility of parole. Their co-defendant, Shadolla Peterson, who was 18 at the time of the murder and had acted as a lookout for the other two, appeared as a witness for the prosecution and received probation. Currently the only woman on the southern state's death row, Pike was also convicted in August 2001 of attempted first-degree murder in an assault on another inmate, according to the Tennessee Department of Correction.

Pike pictured in 2004. Picture: Reuters