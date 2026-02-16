Tennis is 'racist, misogynistic and homophobic', Australian player lashes out as she retires aged 25
Destanee Aiava announced her retirement in an expletive-laden Instagram post in which she revealed she had been targeted by social media trolls.
Australia's Destanee Aiava has announced her retirement from tennis at the age of 25 and claims she is turning her back on the game's "racist, misogynistic, homophobic and hostile" culture.
Aiava, who has Samoan heritage, will walk away from a sport she has likened to a "toxic boyfriend" at the end of the current season.
She announced her impending exit in an expletive-laden Instagram post in which she revealed she had been targeted by social media trolls.
Aiava, who has a career-high singles ranking of 147, wrote: "My ultimate goal is to be able to wake up every day and genuinely say I love what I do - which I think everyone deserves the chance at.
"I'm 25, turning 26 this year and I feel so far behind everyone else, like I'm starting from scratch. I'm also scared. But that's better than living a life that's misaligned, or being around constant comparison and losing yourself."
Aiava took aim at "everyone in the tennis community who's ever made me feel less than", "every single gambler who's sent me hate or death threats", "the people who sit behind screens on social media commenting on my body, my career" and "a sport that hides behind so-called class and gentlemanly values".
She added: "Behind the white outfits, and traditions is a culture that's racist, misogynistic, homophobic and hostile to anyone who doesn't fit its mould."
Aiava also expressed her gratitude for the opportunities tennis has afforded her, including the chance to see the world, make good friends and a platform to share her story.