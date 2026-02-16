Destanee Aiava announced her retirement in an expletive-laden Instagram post in which she revealed she had been targeted by social media trolls.

Australian Destanee Aiava has quit tennis aged 25 claiming the sport is 'racist, misogynistic, homophobic and hostile'. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Australia's Destanee Aiava has announced her retirement from tennis at the age of 25 and claims she is turning her back on the game's "racist, misogynistic, homophobic and hostile" culture.

Aiava, who has Samoan heritage, will walk away from a sport she has likened to a "toxic boyfriend" at the end of the current season. She announced her impending exit in an expletive-laden Instagram post in which she revealed she had been targeted by social media trolls. Aiava, who has a career-high singles ranking of 147, wrote: "My ultimate goal is to be able to wake up every day and genuinely say I love what I do - which I think everyone deserves the chance at.