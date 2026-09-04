Nick Kyrgios has accepted a one-month suspension under anti-doping rules, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said.

The ITIA said Kyrgios told the agency his use of cocaine had occurred socially during a night out before he was due to play in Majorca, with an expert from a World Anti-Doping Agency-accredited laboratory stating the explanation was consistent with the level of cocaine found in his sample.

The drug is banned in competition and the former Wimbledon finalist has been provisionally suspended since August 4, meaning he cannot play or attend tournaments.

The Australian gave a sample at an ATP tournament in Majorca in June which tested positive for benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine.

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As a result, the ITIA accepted the 31-year-old’s use of cocaine was outside of competition and subject to a lighter penalty.

The ITIA said Kyrgios has entered into a treatment programme and his ban ended on September 3, provided he completes the programme.

Prize money and ranking points from the Majorca event will be forfeited.

After his provisional suspension was announced last month, Kyrgios said he had made “a huge mistake”.

He wrote on Instagram: “I wanted you to hear this from me first. I recently failed a drug test in Mallorca after testing positive for cocaine.

“I made a huge mistake and I take full responsibility for it. I’m sorry to my fans, my family, my sponsors and everyone close to me. Above all, I’m sorry to the kids who follow me.

“I know the example this sets and I’m deeply disappointed in myself.”

His first-round loss to fellow Australian Adam Walton in Majorca was his last competitive singles outing and one of only four singles matches he has played this season.

Kyrgios’ career has been blighted by knee and wrist problems since his run to the Wimbledon showpiece in 2022 and his ranking has slipped to 919 in the world.

He said he would not make “excuses” for the positive test but cited the toll of his physical issues.

“My body hasn’t been able to do what my mind expects it do, and coming to terms with being near the end of my career has been harder than I ever imagined,” he said.

“At times I’ve felt hopeless and alone. However, the good news is that this has given me a wake-up call.”

Kyrgios added he would be taking a 28-day break from social media to focus on “getting myself right”, concluding: “I’m sorry, I’ll come back better.”

Kyrgios has earned a reputation as the ‘bad boy’ of this generation of players.

He has been fined numerous times for his behaviour on court, including swearing, breaking rackets and abuse towards officials, while in 2023 he pleaded guilty in court in Canberra to pushing over a former girlfriend.

Kyrgios, meanwhile, was hugely critical of the handling of previous high-profile doping cases involving Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek, describing the pair testing positive for banned substances as “disgusting for our sport”.

Having initially been cleared of blame following two positive tests for a steroid, Sinner eventually served a three-month ban, while Swiatek was suspended for one month after an investigation concluded she had unknowingly taken contaminated medication.

Britain’s Dan Evans was banned for a year for taking cocaine out of competition in 2017 but the rules changed in 2021, with the penalties reduced.