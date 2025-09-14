Terence Crawford stunned Canelo Alvarez in Las Vegas to become the first boxer to win undisputed titles at three different weights in the modern era.

The 37-year-old American produced a near-perfect display of counter-punching and combinations to dethrone super middleweight king Alvarez on points in front of over 70,000 fans at the Allegiant Stadium.

Crawford took the verdict 116-112, 115-113, 115-113 to stretch his unbeaten career record to 42 fights, and immediately paid tribute to his Mexican opponent, while casting doubt over his own future.

"Canelo is a great champion," said Crawford. "I've got to take my hat off to him. I've got nothing but respect for Canelo. I'm a big fan of Canelo and he fought like a champion today."

Asked whether he will fight again, Crawford added: "I don't know. I've got to sit down with my team and we've got to talk about it."

