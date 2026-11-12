A health board has apologised after a terminally ill grandmother was left waiting in a hospital storeroom for 48 hours.

The Aneurin Bevan University Health Board has since apologised over the incident.

Mrs Smith told ITV News she felt “abandoned” by the system, adding: “We had three plastic chairs. I was tired so we set them out so I could lie down and sleep.”

The 81-year-old initially waited on a chair in a public area but was shifted to the storeroom after concerns were raised about infection risk because she is immunosuppressed.

Pam Smith, who has stage four cancer, was kept in limbo after attending Royal Gwent Hospital in south Wales with a fever in September.

A spokesperson said: “We are truly sorry for Mrs Smith’s experience and the distress this caused her and her family.

“Our services are caring for very high numbers of patients and are under significant pressure. However, this is not a standard of care that we accept – no patient who needs a bed should have to spend time in such uncomfortable conditions.”

They confirmed they had also taken steps to make recliner chairs, pillows and other comfort items more readily available at the hospital.

"We would like to thank Mrs Smith and her family for their constructive engagement with the Health Board,” the spokesperson added.

The case came amid warnings from Dr Ian Higginson, president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, who said hospitals have 1,000 fewer beds compared to last winter.

He told the Commons Health and Social Care Committee on Thursday: “We are going into winter with our departments in big trouble already, and many on their knees.“Our patients are still in corridors.“We know that about 16,000 of our patients in England are dying in excess of that expected, linked to long waits in our departments.”