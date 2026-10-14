We’ve all returned from a summer holiday and wanted to give the hotel, airline or travel company a one-star rating, but why does the price comparison site that took us there avoid such scrutiny?

So-called ‘digital aggregators’ have transformed consumer markets for the better. Platforms like Booking.com, Expedia and Airbnb bring together large numbers of providers that allow customers to compare alternatives, find better prices and complete transactions in just a few clicks. They give smaller providers access to global demand and make segmented markets far easier to navigate, but this convenience comes with a growing imbalance of power.

Customers tend to gravitate towards aggregators offering the widest choice. Scale attracts yet more scale, creating an environment in which a small number of aggregators become exceptionally powerful.

Competition breeds discipline

Established platforms are challenged by companies offering more specialised comparisons, curated selections or services for particular groups of customers. These challengers usually address only part of the market and advantages enjoyed by the largest aggregators remain difficult to overcome.

Providers can of course withdraw their services, but doing so may mean losing access to huge numbers of consumers which even large hotel groups may find counterproductive. Likewise, customers can go also elsewhere, but the breadth of choice offered by dominant aggregators is a powerful magnet that keeps them drawn in.

Regulating the regulators

The UK Competition and Markets Authority has recently intervened in practices of major booking sites. The European Commission designated Booking.com a ‘gatekeeper’ under the Digital Markets Act. Spain’s competition authority even imposed a fine of more than €400 million on the company in 2024 for abusing its dominant position, although the decision was challenged. These interventions matter, but policymaking and enforcement are inevitably slow.

Until a credible new generation of competitors is created, platforms need greater accountability measures. Aggregators should be subject to the same evaluation they have used so effectively to their advantage: a customer star-rating system.

Reaching for the Right Stars

Comparison platforms do have incentives to make customer experiences as pleasant as possible. Customers, providers and aggregators are broadly aligned around simple searches, clear comparisons and easy transactions. Although they may disagree about commissions and margins, everyone benefits when a transaction is completed easily.

However, generic ratings on services like Trustpilot are unlikely to create sufficient pressure because they combine too many dimensions of customer experience into a single score. Most customers rate their search, price and booking experience, but only those who encounter a problem discover how the aggregator handles customer service. As a result, an overall rating conceals poor performance when customers need the most help.

Evidence from customer complaints suggest aggregators use a range of behaviours to deflect accountability. These include being asked to provide the same information several times, problems being reframed and narrowed, key questions going unanswered, delayed responses and changes to operators who restart the conversation from scratch.

Friction created by pursuing a complaint becomes progressively more costly too, increasing the likelihood that the customer will eventually give up. This means the provider is punished for a badly delivered service, we as consumers bear the cost of a poor service, and aggregators remain largely insulated from scrutiny of their own behaviour. This is where accountability is needed.

Comparison sites should be judged not only on how easily they help customers complete a transaction, but on how they behave when something goes wrong. In essence, there needs to be a specialised hub through which customers can share experiences of how aggregators handled customer service and resolved problems using the same visible star system through which they already judge hotels, rooms, guides and rental companies.

Live feedback could include how quickly an aggregator responds, how much is handled by a human, how many times a customer is transferred and, most importantly, does the aggregator take ownership of resolving the problem?

Such a platform would reveal recurring patterns unlike individual complaints, that are easily dismissed as isolated incidents.

Information provided would also help customers understand what to expect when something goes wrong and give regulators more precise evidence of how market power is exercised in practice.

No single mechanism will balance the power in these markets, but digital aggregators must take the same medicine they prescribe for the services they sell: visible customer feedback focused on what really matters.

Digital aggregators have taught the market to pursue five-star ratings. It is time for them to reach for the stars themselves.

____________________

Gianvito Lanzolla is Professor of Strategy at Bayes Business School.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk