Video footage seen by LBC has provided a first look at the shocking scenes onboard a Flydubai jet bound for Tel Aviv from Dubai.

Two men, believed to be the pilot and co-pilot, can be seen covered in blood as passengers restrain them on the floor.

Blood appears to be smeared across cabin walls, while several passengers gathered around the men also appear bloodied.

Both pilots are wearing oxygen masks, with one appearing limp and unconscious.

A passenger, identified only as Miriam, told Israel’s i24 channel that one of the pilots was stabbed and that there were moments 'she feared she would die'.

Read more: LIVE: Pilot 'tried to hijack Flydubai plane' bound for Tel Aviv but was overpowered by passengers, Israel says

Read more: Tennessee set to execute a woman for first time in 200 years