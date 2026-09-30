‘We thought we weren’t going to make it out alive’: Terrified passengers describe bloody scene on ‘hijacked’ Dubai-Tel Aviv flight
Passengers who helped restrain those involved issued an urgent plea for assistance on social media while the aircraft was still in the air
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Video footage seen by LBC has provided a first look at the shocking scenes onboard a Flydubai jet bound for Tel Aviv from Dubai.
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Two men, believed to be the pilot and co-pilot, can be seen covered in blood as passengers restrain them on the floor.
Blood appears to be smeared across cabin walls, while several passengers gathered around the men also appear bloodied.
Both pilots are wearing oxygen masks, with one appearing limp and unconscious.
A passenger, identified only as Miriam, told Israel’s i24 channel that one of the pilots was stabbed and that there were moments 'she feared she would die'.
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“We just heard screams, and then the cockpit door opened and we saw a huge amount of blood,” she said.
She said one pilot was injured and receiving first aid, but it was unclear who had stabbed him.
“The plane was completely out of control,” she added.
“There were moments when all of us here were certain we weren’t going to make it out alive.”
Passengers who helped restrain those involved issued an urgent plea for assistance on social media while the aircraft was still in the air.
“We’ve now subdued the terrorists. We’re about to land. Anyone who can hear me, we need help,” one wrote.
He added: “Everyone on the plane is safe and sound except for the pilot.”
The flight later diverted to Saudi Arabia after transmitting emergency signals.
Israeli officials have said the incident was not a hijacking, with reports indicating a confrontation between the pilots is being investigated.