Nine people have been killed and 25 injured in related shootings at a school and home in British Columbia

A total of six victims were found inside the Tumbler Ridge Secondary School. Picture: AFP/Getty images

By Asher McShane

Residents in a small town in Canada have told of their horror after a mass shooting at a school carried out by a ‘suspect in a dress’.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Authorities have said they know the attacker’s identity but as yet the name and gender has not been revealed and no further details have been released yet. In an earlier news conference, RCMP North District Commander Chief Supt Ken Floyd confirmed the suspect found dead at the school is the same person police described in an alert sent to phones. The alert described a "female in a dress with brown hair". The suspected attacker was found dead with a self-inflicted injury following the shooting, but police say they do not yet know their connection to the school. Six people were found dead at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School along with the attacker. Two other people were found dead at a home in the community.

The alert that was sent to residents as the shooting unfolded. Picture: Social Media

Another person died on the way from the school to hospital. A total of 27 were wounded. Students and residents told of their horror as the gunfire rocked the small community. Darian Quist, a grade 12 student, said he was in a mechanics class when an urgent lockdown alarm sounded in the hallways instructing them to close the doors. He said he 'didn’t think anything was going on' but then he received 'disturbing' pictures showing the carnage at the school. “It set in what was happening' and for more than two hours they 'got tables and barricaded the doors,” Quist said, until police arrived to escort them out of the building, where he met up with his mother. Tumbler Ridge town councillor Chris Norbury, whose wife teaches at the secondary school, said it was 'terrifying' when found out the school had been attacked. He said: “I immediately contacted my wife and found out from her that the school was in lockdown, she didn't know why.” He said she did respond to him immediately when he asked if she was safe. “It was terrifying, it's hard to put into words the dread and the fear that you feel knowing that a loved one is in danger.” The town of Tumbler Ridge, which has a population of about 2,400 people, is more than 600 miles north of Vancouver, near the border with Alberta. The Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has described the shooting as "horrific" and suspended a planned trip to Germany in the wake of the tragedy.

Tumbler Ridge, which has a population of about 2,400 people, is more than 600 miles north of Vancouver, near the border with Alberta. Picture: Alamy

An alert was sent to residents of the mining town at 1.20pm local time (9.20pm GMT) warning of an active shooter. The warning described the shooter as a "female in a dress with brown hair", and police have confirmed the deceased suspect matches that description. Officials say they know the attacker's identity, but have not yet publicly revealed their name or gender. The connection between the school and the residence has also yet to be revealed. Officials haven't said what kind of gun was used or what the motive was. The town is so remote that there are very few pictures from the scene yet

Tumbler Ridge Secondary School has 175 students from Grades 7 to 12. Picture: Google

RCMP said in a statement: "As part of the initial response to the active shooting, police entered the school to locate the threat. During the search, officers located multiple victims. "An individual believed to be the shooter was also found deceased with what appears to be a self-inflicted injury,". "Six additional individuals, not including the suspect, have been located deceased inside the school. "Two victims have been airlifted to hospital with serious or life-threatening injuries. A third victim died while being transported to hospital." The provincial government website lists Tumbler Ridge Secondary School as having 175 students from Grades 7 to 12. Tuesday's attack is one of the deadliest mass casualty events in Canada's recent history, where mass shootings are very rare. It is the worst school shooting since December 1989, when a gunman killed 14 female students at the Ecole Polytechnique in Montreal.

In a press conference, RCMP Chief Superintendent Ken Floyd said it was too soon to say whether the death toll is likely to rise. Picture: RCMP

In a press conference, RCMP Chief Superintendent Ken Floyd said it was too soon to say whether the death toll is likely to rise. "The scene was very dramatic, and there were multiple victims that are still being cared for," he said. Chief Supt Floyd confirmed that around 100 students and staff were evacuated from the school after officers arrived responding to calls about an active shooter. He also declined to say how many of the victims were children. On the question of motive, Chief Supt Floyd said: "I think we will struggle to determine the 'why', but we will try our best to determine what transpired".

Our hearts are in Tumbler Ridge tonight with the families of those who have lost loved ones.



Government will ensure every possible support for community members in the coming days, as we all try to come to terms with this unimaginable tragedy. https://t.co/nr0a6bjEyA — David Eby (@Dave_Eby) February 11, 2026

'Horrific acts of violence' Prime Minister Mark Carney has issued a statement of support for the families and officials, and cancelled his planned trip to the Munich Security Conference. "I am devastated by today’s horrific shootings in Tumbler Ridge, B.C. "My prayers and deepest condolences are with the families and friends who have lost loved ones to these horrific acts of violence." "I join Canadians in grieving with those whose lives have been changed irreversibly today, and in gratitude for the courage and selflessness of the first responders who risked their lives to protect their fellow citizens. "Our ability to come together in crisis is the best of our country — our empathy, our unity, and our compassion for each other."

I am devastated by today’s horrific shootings in Tumbler Ridge, B.C. My prayers and deepest condolences are with the families and friends who have lost loved ones to these horrific acts of violence.



I join Canadians in grieving with those whose lives have been changed… — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) February 11, 2026

'Unimaginable tragedy' David Eby, the Premier of British Columbia, released a statement following the shooting saying: “Our hearts are in Tumbler Ridge tonight with the families of those who have lost loved ones. "Government will ensure every possible support for community members in the coming days, as we all try to come to terms with this unimaginable tragedy.”

Larry Neufeld, the member of the legislature for Peace River South, told reporters at the legislature that an "excess" of resources, including RCMP and ambulance support, have been sent to the community. He said he didn't want to release any more information over concerns that it might jeopardise the safety of the ongoing operation. 'Absolute devastation' Danielle Smith, the Premier of neighbouring Alberta, also sent her condolences. She wrote: "My thoughts are with everyone affected by the devastating shooting at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in British Columbia today. "I can only imagine the absolute devastation that the students, families, staff, and entire community must be feeling right now. "To the families grieving, the friends and classmates who are also impacted, and the first responders on the ground — know that Alberta and the whole of Canada is thinking of you and our hearts go out to you and your community."