A pod of killer whales capsized a tourist yacht off the coast of Portugal which had five passengers on board.

Video footage shows the orcas ramming the boat until it sinks.

All five crew members of the stricken yacht were rescued before it went down.

A second boat with four people on board also required assistance after encountering the same pod of whales.

Some experts think the orcas’ behaviour is motivated by boredom. Attacks on boats have become more frequent in recent years.