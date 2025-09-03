This is the shocking moment a dog was attacked by a 'bully-type' dog outside a fishmongers in London. Picture: Supplied

By Henry Riley

This is the shocking moment a mother walking her dog was forced to flee to safety after she and her pet were attacked by a ‘bully-like’ dog.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

CCTV captured the terrifying incident which happened while mother Emma Rogers was out walking her cockapoo Winnie past a fishmongers in Twickenham. Ms Rogers was walking Winnie past Sandys fishmongers in Strawberry Hill, when her pet was set upon by the other dog at around 6pm on Monday. Five-year-old cockapoo Winnie was left with a puncture wound and was in need of antibiotics after being bitten. Her owner said she was injured too - when the dog jumped up and attacked her.

Emma was on the phone to a colleague when the attack happened. Her colleague thought she had been “hit by a car” after hearing the commotion play out. “I’m always aware of bigger dogs, thank goodness I am because if I hadn’t got Winnie in the air she would have been killed”, Emma told LBC. “She is the calmest dog, almost like a human, she’s just not interested in other dogs”. Read more: Streeting says police should focus on 'streets not tweets' and calls for law change after Graham Linehan's arrest Read more: British tourist who 'snatched crying four-year-old from his mother in US airport check-in queue' arrested

Ms Rogers holds her dog in her arms after escaping inside the fishmongers. Picture: Supplied