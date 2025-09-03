Terrifying moment mother narrowly escapes ‘bully-type’ dog attack in London street
This is the shocking moment a mother walking her dog was forced to flee to safety after she and her pet were attacked by a ‘bully-like’ dog.
Listen to this article
CCTV captured the terrifying incident which happened while mother Emma Rogers was out walking her cockapoo Winnie past a fishmongers in Twickenham.
Ms Rogers was walking Winnie past Sandys fishmongers in Strawberry Hill, when her pet was set upon by the other dog at around 6pm on Monday.
Five-year-old cockapoo Winnie was left with a puncture wound and was in need of antibiotics after being bitten.
Her owner said she was injured too - when the dog jumped up and attacked her.
Emma was on the phone to a colleague when the attack happened. Her colleague thought she had been “hit by a car” after hearing the commotion play out.
“I’m always aware of bigger dogs, thank goodness I am because if I hadn’t got Winnie in the air she would have been killed”, Emma told LBC.
“She is the calmest dog, almost like a human, she’s just not interested in other dogs”.
Read more: Streeting says police should focus on 'streets not tweets' and calls for law change after Graham Linehan's arrest
Read more: British tourist who 'snatched crying four-year-old from his mother in US airport check-in queue' arrested
Shocking CCTV footage shows the ‘bully-type’ dog yanking itself free from its owner’s grasp before slipping its collar entirely as the owner tries to bring it under control.
Ms Rogers accused police of dragging their feet over the response to the attack. LBC has contact the Met Police for a response.
Winnie was treated for an attack to her hind quarters with the vet’s medical records showing an attack by a ‘bully like dog around the back end/tail.’
Winnie was ‘luckily saved before much damage could occur,’ the vet’s medical notes state.
Ms Rogers said since the attack Winnie has been anxious.