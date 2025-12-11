By Asher McShane

This is the heart-stopping moment a skydiver was dragged through the air by a plane after his parachute deployed too early.

The man’s reserve chute activated after the handle snagged on the wing flap of the plane during the dive near Cairns in Far North Queensland. The stricken skydiver was left flailing behind the aircraft.

The skydiver was left hanging from the tail wing of the plane. Picture: ATSB

Three other skydivers carried on with their dive as planned. The incident was made public in a report by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau. While caught up in the air, the skydiver managed to cut away his reserve chute with a "hook knife" before freeing himself.

The skydiver managed to free himself with a 'hook knife'. Picture: ATSB