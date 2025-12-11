Terrifying moment skydiver's parachute gets snared on tail wing of plane
This is the heart-stopping moment a skydiver was dragged through the air by a plane after his parachute deployed too early.
The man’s reserve chute activated after the handle snagged on the wing flap of the plane during the dive near Cairns in Far North Queensland.
The stricken skydiver was left flailing behind the aircraft.
Three other skydivers carried on with their dive as planned. The incident was made public in a report by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau.
While caught up in the air, the skydiver managed to cut away his reserve chute with a “hook knife” before freeing himself.
He then deployed his man chute and managed to land safely.
Angus Mitchell, the bureau’s chief commissioner, said: “Carrying a hook knife – although it is not a regulatory requirement – could be lifesaving in the event of a premature reserve parachute deployment.”
The plane’s tail was damaged and the pilot issued a mayday call but managed to land safely.