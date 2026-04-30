Jewish Brits have demanded action after Shloime Rand, 34, and Moshe Shine, 76, were hospitalised in north London - as Starmer calls for more funding to protect the community

British Jews have demanded action after the terror attack in Golders Green saw two members of the area's orthodox community stabbed. Picture: Getty/Social Media

By Chay Quinn

British Jews have demanded action after the terror attack in Golders Green saw two members of the area's orthodox community stabbed.

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A Somali-born Brit, 45, is in custody after the harrowing attack shortly after 11am on Wednesday, which police say was deliberately targeted at the historically Jewish area in north London. He has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, police said. After the neighbourhood was rocked by several arson attacks in recent weeks, the violence has now escalated with Shloime Rand, 34, and Moshe Shine, 76, both in hospital. Both Rand and Shine are said to be in a stable condition. Read More: Hero who took down Golders Green attacker 'only thinking of others' during confrontation with knifeman that stabbed two Read More: LIVE: Golders Green terror attack suspect identified as British-Somali man 'linked to another knife altercation' earlier in day

Shloime Rand, 34, and Moshe Shine, 76, and both in hospital. Picture: Social Media

Rand has said it’s a “miracle” he’s still alive as he spoke publicly for the first time since being stabbed by the Golders Green attacker. “People are really concerned, people are afraid, people are uncomfortable walking in the street, people are blaming obviously the government for not doing anything about what’s going on,” he said from his hospital bed. He told ITV his attacker looked "angry", adding that you could "feel it in his facial expressions". "It was like he was out to get me,” Mr Rand said. He thanked God he survived the attack, describing it as a “miracle”.

The attack has rocked the Jewish community, with Metropolitan Police commissioner Sir Mark Rowley heavily criticised by hecklers during a press conference at the scene of the attack. Picture: Getty

The attack has rocked the Jewish community, with Metropolitan Police commissioner Sir Mark Rowley heavily criticised by hecklers during a press conference at the scene of the attack. Sir Mark struggled to give answers as bystanders shouted "shame on you" and called on him to resign following a string of alleged attacks on London's Jewish community in recent months. Addressing the media, Sir Mark said the suspect had a history of serious violence and mental health issues. He went on to call the incident "another horrendous act of violence directed against our Jewish communities", adding that his thoughts were with the two British Jews attacked.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said on Wednesday evening he would visit Golders Green “as soon as possible” following today’s “appalling attack”. Picture: Getty

The commissioner paid tribute to those officers, as they were not armed and "feared" the suspect was carrying an "explosive device". "Without their bravery I doubt to think what the outcome could have been," he said. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said on Wednesday evening he would visit Golders Green “as soon as possible” following today’s “appalling attack”. Speaking following an emergency Cobra meeting, he condemned the “appalling attack” and said: “My thoughts and all of our thoughts are with the victims, their families, their loved ones”. “Let’s be frank, this is not an isolated incident. There’s been a series of antisemitic attacks, and I know first-hand the anxiety that that is causing in the community and concern.” "We need to increase that to give the level of protection that is needed," he admitted.

In harrowing footage released by the Metropolitan Police, police were seen confronting the alleged terrorist in the north London street. In the clip posted on X, a police officer arrives and immediately shouts at a knife-wielding suspect to get on the ground. After he stays on his feet, a second police officer can be seen moving closer. The first officer then orders the other to deploy his taser, which he did The suspect then dropped to his knees - but kept hold of the small blade. Both police officers can then be seen moving in on the suspect, repeatedly striking him on the ground and trying to get him to release his grip on the knife. The Golders Green suspect, who was arrested at the scene, has also been linked to a different knife incident on Wednesday morning in Southwark.

Two Stabbed In Golders Green Area Of London. Picture: Getty

Detectives say he is believed to be the same assailant involved in an "altercation" at 8.50am on Wednesday in Great Dover Street, SE1. A Met Police spokesperson said: "Police were called at approximately 08:50hrs on 29 April to an incident at an address in Great Dover Street, SE1. "The suspect, who is reported to have been armed with a knife, is believed to have had an altercation with the occupant before leaving. "The occupant received minor injuries, and police arrived within around six minutes of being called. Officers carried out searches in the local area for the suspect, but he was not located." Anger has swept through the Jewish community, with protesters gathering in the area in the hours after the stabbings. The protest was also organised after a memorial wall was the subject of an attempted arson just days before the terror attacks.