Kneecap's Liam Og O hAnnaidh (centre)with his lawyer Darragh Mackin (left) arriving at Woolwich Crown Court, London. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

The terrorism case against Kneecap rapper Liam Og O hAnnaidh has been thrown out following a technical error in the way the charge against him was brought.

The 27-year-old from Belfast, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, was accused of displaying a flag in support of proscribed terror organisation Hezbollah at a gig at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, north London, in November last year. At Woolwich Crown Court on Friday, chief magistrate Paul Goldspring agreed with O hAnnaidh's lawyers, who argued that the Attorney General had not given permission for the case to be brought against the defendant when police informed him he was to face a terror charge on May 21.

Kneecap's Liam Og O hAnnaidh (Mo Chara) (centre) gestures to supporters outside Woolwich Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

In his judgment, Mr Goldspring said: "These proceedings were instituted unlawfully and are null." Prosecutor Michael Bisgrove previously told a court that permission from the DPP and AG was not required until the defendant's first court appearance and that permission did not need to be sought in order to bring a criminal charge. The chief magistrate dismissed the arguments, telling the court they "defy logic".

The charge was related to displaying a flag in support of Hezbollah during a performance with by the band in November 2024. Picture: AP Photo/Joanna Chan

After the hearing the Liam Og O hAnnaidh told supporters "we will not be silent". He added: "We have suffered, and still suffer, under your empire. Your attempts to silence us have failed because we're right and you're wrong. We will not be silent. "We said we would fight you in your court and we would win. Today, we have. "If anyone on this planet is guilty of terrorism, it's the British state. Free Palestine. Tiocfaidh ar la." The Crown Prosecution Service said it was "reviewing the decision of the court carefully". It pointed out that the decision could be appealed against. A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "We are aware of the decision by the court in relation to this case. We will work with the Crown Prosecution Service to understand the potential implications of this ruling for us and how that might impact on the processing of such cases in the future." Northern Ireland's First Minister Michelle O'Neill welcomed the move, saying: "These charges were part of a calculated attempt to silence those who stand up and speak out against the Israeli genocide in Gaza. "Kneecap have used their platform on stages across the world to expose this genocide, and it is the responsibility of all of us to continue speaking out and standing against injustice in Palestine."

Kneecap's Liam Og O hAnnaidh, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, speaks to supporters outside Woolwich Crown Court after the terrorism case against him was thrown out. Picture: Alamy