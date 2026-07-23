Friend of Manchester synagogue attacker jailed for life over military base terror plot
The pair held extremist views and had discussed preparing for "war"
A man who planned a terror attack with his friend who went on a fatal knife rampage at a Manchester synagogue less than two months later has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 17 years.
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Mohammad Bashir, 31, drove Jihad Al-Shamie, 35, on a 10-hour round trip to conduct hostile reconnaissance at the UK’s Defence Academy in Shrivenham, Swindon, on August 14 last year, Manchester Crown Court heard.
Bashir has been handed life in prison with a minimum term of 16 years and 135 days. He remained emotionless and stared blankly as the judge addressed him.
"Your example must stand as a warning to men who are attracted by this form of militant, violent and destructive Islam for religious or political reasons," Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb said.
As she sentenced him, the judge quoted the Jewish Book of Proverbs: "He who walks with wise men shall be wise, but a companion of fools shall be destroyed."
On October 2, two men were killed in a separate incident as worshippers gathered at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue to mark Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the year for Jews.
Syrian-born UK citizen Al-Shamie, who wore a fake suicide belt, was shot dead by police outside the building.
Counter terror police uncovered the pair's friendship after reviewing his phones following the attack on the synagogue in October 2025.
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The pair held extremist views and had discussed preparing for "war". They also frequently made antisemitic remarks in WhatsApp conversations, Greater Manchester Police said.
There will also be a serious crime prevention order for five years after Bashir's release from custody.
The Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police has apologised after admitting the phones of the Manchester synagogue terrorist Jihad Al-Shamie were seized upon his arrest for an alleged rape prior to the attack but not examined.
In a statement, Chief Constable Sir Stephen Watson said this was a “missed opportunity” to uncover evidence of his “extremist mindset” before he went on a knife rampage at Heaton Park synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester, on October 2 last year.
Al-Shamie, 35, who was on bail at the time for the alleged rape, was shot dead by police as he targeted the place of worship on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.
Sir Stephen said: “In conducting an internal review, it became apparent that GMP had seized Al-Shamie’s mobile devices, at the point of each arrest. The significance of the data contents of these devices was substantial in respect of evidencing an extremist mindset.
“Regrettably, I can confirm that the significance of the information stored on Al-Shamie’s devices was not realised as they had not been examined before the attack took place on the 2nd of October 2025. It is for the IOPC and the Coronial Inquests to determine the impact of not reviewing the contents of the devices.
“There can however, be little doubt that the information contained within these devices would have inspired further investigative action. It is clear that our not having reviewed the data available to us prior to the attack constitutes a missed opportunity.
“I am disappointed at the prospect of adding to the distress of all of those affected by the terrible events last October. For this, I am deeply sorry.”