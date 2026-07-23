The pair held extremist views and had discussed preparing for "war"

Mohammed Bashir and Jihad Al Shamie in the Al Sunnah Mosque, Cheetham Hill, discussing plans to conduct a terrorist attack. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

By Alice Padgett

A man who planned a terror attack with his friend who went on a fatal knife rampage at a Manchester synagogue less than two months later has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 17 years.

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Mohammad Bashir, 31, drove Jihad Al-Shamie, 35, on a 10-hour round trip to conduct hostile reconnaissance at the UK’s Defence Academy in Shrivenham, Swindon, on August 14 last year, Manchester Crown Court heard. Bashir has been handed life in prison with a minimum term of 16 years and 135 days. He remained emotionless and stared blankly as the judge addressed him. "Your example must stand as a warning to men who are attracted by this form of militant, violent and destructive Islam for religious or political reasons," Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb said. As she sentenced him, the judge quoted the Jewish Book of Proverbs: "He who walks with wise men shall be wise, but a companion of fools shall be destroyed." On October 2, two men were killed in a separate incident as worshippers gathered at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue to mark Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the year for Jews. Syrian-born UK citizen Al-Shamie, who wore a fake suicide belt, was shot dead by police outside the building. Counter terror police uncovered the pair's friendship after reviewing his phones following the attack on the synagogue in October 2025. Read More: Man pleads guilty to 'hostile reconnaissance' in terror plot with Manchester synagogue attacker Read More: 'Tehran terrorist' unmasked by US Justice Department over filmed synagogue arson targeting London's Jewish community

The pair took a 10-hour round trip to conduct hostile reconnaissance at the UK’s Defence Academy in Shrivenham, Swindon. Picture: Alamy

The pair held extremist views and had discussed preparing for "war". They also frequently made antisemitic remarks in WhatsApp conversations, Greater Manchester Police said. There will also be a serious crime prevention order for five years after Bashir's release from custody. The Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police has apologised after admitting the phones of the Manchester synagogue terrorist Jihad Al-Shamie were seized upon his arrest for an alleged rape prior to the attack but not examined. In a statement, Chief Constable Sir Stephen Watson said this was a “missed opportunity” to uncover evidence of his “extremist mindset” before he went on a knife rampage at Heaton Park synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester, on October 2 last year. Al-Shamie, 35, who was on bail at the time for the alleged rape, was shot dead by police as he targeted the place of worship on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

Members of the Jewish community comfort each other near to the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue where two people died in a terror attack. Picture: Alamy