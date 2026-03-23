A Telegram post from Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia, in which it claims to be behind the arson, has circulated online.

This aerial image shows burnt out ambulances in a parking area along a street in the Golders Green neighbourhood of north London on March 23, 2026. Picture: Henry NICHOLLS / AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

A new terror group that has appeared in response to the ongoing Iran conflict has claimed responsibility for an arson attack in Golders Green.

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Four vehicles belonging to the Jewish Community Ambulance service were set on fire at around 1:45am on Monday morning in Golders Green. A Telegram post from Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia, in which it claims to be behind the arson, has since circulated online. An unverified video posted at 6.13am on Monday on its Telegram channel showed street view Google Maps images of the ambulances and footage of explosions. At the start of the video posted on Telegram, a message in English said the group’s primary target was the Machzike Hadath Synagogue due to its links to Israel. Read more: Iran’s ‘terror gig economy’ comes to Britain: Fears North London ambulance arson attack was outsourced to street-level recruits Read more: Counter-terror police lead probe into anti-Semitic arson attack on four Jewish community ambulances

The post also cited Conservative former prime minister Rishi Sunak’s visit to the synagogue during the election campaign in June 2024 to express “his country’s unwavering support for Israel”. Sharon Adarlo, conflict analyst and editor at Militant Wire, told LBC that the group "appeared overnight" following the outbreak of the war in Iran. She said: "The incident in London fits a pattern: attack anything Jewish or go after something if it is seen as a stereotypically pro-Zionist organisation (such as banks). "They want to generate clout, influence and of course to ratchet up pressure and present a threatening posture to the populace. "The success of this London attack should embolden this group to make bigger statements unfortunately. "So far, they have concentrated on attacking places at odd hours. Clearly they want to make a statement without hurting anybody. But this will undoubtedly change."

Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis speaking to the media at the scene in Highfield Road, Golders Green. Picture: Alamy

The group previously claimed responsibility for several attacks on Jewish sites in Belgium and the Netherlands between March 9 and March 14, according to the Israeli ministry. They included an explosive attack at a synagogue in Liege, Belgium, an arson attack on a Rotterdam synagogue and an explosive device set off at a Jewish school in Amsterdam. The group’s Telegram channel, which was apparently only created on Saturday, also includes a video of an attack in Amsterdam targeting an American bank. Harakat Ashab al-Yamin was also suspected to be linked to an attack at a Jewish site in Greece, according to the Israeli diaspora ministry. Sharon Adarlo added: "They appear to style themselves consciously after Axis of Resistance, Iranian proxy groups. Like the Axis of Resistance groups, they use a logo with an upright fist holding a firearm. "The group’s aim is to deter Europe from joining war efforts against Iran and to spread terror in Jewish communities. They have not hurt anybody and their attacks come at odd hours. "Their actions are threatening and seem to have increased in size since the first attack."

Police forensic officers work in a street near to the scene of an antisemitic arson attack in Golders Green. Picture: Henry NICHOLLS / AFP via Getty Images