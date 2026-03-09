Two teens charged with terror offences after 'ISIS-inspired' attack at New York Mayor Mamdani's home
Two teens have been charged with terror offences after throwing a homemade bomb at a protest outside the home of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.
Emir Balat and Ibrahim Kayumi appeared in court on Monday after a homemade bomb was thrown at the demonstration by far-right activist Jake Lang, which also attracted a large group of counter-protesters.
Balat, 18, and Kayumi, 19, are accused of travelling from Pennsylvania with improvised explosive devices (IEDs).
"Balat and Kayumi sought to incite fear and mass suffering through this alleged attempted terror attack in the backyard of an elected city official," James Barnacle, FBI New York office chief, told reporters.
The indictment alleges that Balat was captured in footage lighting a small IED and throwing it towards the anti-Muslim protesters before lighting a second device handed to him by Kayumi and dropping it.
NYC police commissioner Jessica Tisch said the improvised explosives could have caused serious injury or death.
"They are suspected of coming here to commit an act of terrorism," Mayor Zohran Mamdani said.
Yesterday, white supremacist Jake Lang organized a protest outside Gracie Mansion rooted in bigotry and racism. Such hate has no place in New York City. It is an affront to our city’s values and the unity that defines who we are.— Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) March 8, 2026
Mayor Mamdani, who was inaugurated in January, thanked law enforcement in response to the incident while taking aim at Lang's protest.
He wrote on X: "Yesterday, white supremacist Jake Lang organized a protest outside Gracie Mansion rooted in bigotry and racism.
"Such hate has no place in New York City. It is an affront to our city’s values and the unity that defines who we are.
"What followed was even more disturbing. Violence at a protest is never acceptable.
"The attempt to use an explosive device and hurt others is not only criminal, it is reprehensible and the antithesis of who we are.
"I want to thank the brave men and women of the NYPD who acted quickly to keep New Yorkers safe.
"Our officers ran toward danger without hesitation, demonstrating once again the courage and dedication it takes to protect this city every single day.
"My administration is closely monitoring the situation and I remain in close contact with our Police Commissioner."