Two teens have been charged with terror offences after throwing a homemade bomb at a protest outside the home of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Emir Balat and Ibrahim Kayumi appeared in court on Monday after a homemade bomb was thrown at the demonstration by far-right activist Jake Lang, which also attracted a large group of counter-protesters.

Balat, 18, and Kayumi, 19, ‌are accused of travelling from Pennsylvania with improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

"Balat and Kayumi sought to incite fear and mass suffering through this alleged attempted terror attack in the backyard of an elected city official," James Barnacle, FBI New York office chief, told reporters.

The indictment alleges that Balat was captured in footage lighting a small IED and throwing it towards the anti-Muslim protesters before lighting a ​second device handed to him by Kayumi and dropping it.

NYC police commissioner Jessica Tisch said the improvised explosives could have caused serious injury or death.

"They are suspected of coming here to commit an act of terrorism," Mayor Zohran Mamdani said.

Read More: Trump to sue New York Times over negative opinion poll

Read More: US has not 'won enough' yet, Trump says as he claims war will be over 'pretty quickly'