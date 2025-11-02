The scenes at Huntingdon on Saturday evening were truly horrific. Ordinary people mercilessly attacked with knives. Armed police sprinting down the platform to board the train. The stuff of nightmares.

Our first thoughts must be with the victims of this barbaric attack and their families.

Police say they have seen no evidence this attack was terror related. But it does point to a wider issue: the epidemic of knife crime in our towns and cities.

For years people have felt powerless to stop the rising tide of knife attacks and murders that has claimed the lives of so many people, many of them young men or even teenagers.

It is time for firm action to keep people safe.

It is crucial that we expand the use of stop and search to get knives off the streets before they can be used to such terrible effect.

Liberal critics will say this is racist. But we cannot shy away from tough decisions for fear of causing offence.

And anyway, Policy Exchange research looking at London shows the use of stop and search is proportional to the offending population. And the success rate is broadly the same across ethnic groups.

It isn’t racist then – no ethnic group is being targeted unfairly.