As of the end of June, there were 275 criminals in prison for terrorism, the highest number since records began in 2010 (126).

Roughly 4,500 total prisoners are scheduled for release through June 2027 under the Sentencing Act 2026, in an effort to alleviate the UK's overcrowded prison system. Picture: Ian Forsyth/Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Terrorists could be freed from prison early in the Government’s bid to cut overcrowding behind bars.

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More than 200 criminals currently being held for terrorism offences are said to have been included in the early release scheme. Professionals taking part in a Metropolitan Police counter terrorism training course were told 267 such offenders could be let out of jail early, reports suggest. But Government officials believe the number eligible for early release is smaller and the vast majority would be exempt. The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) previously said terrorists would not qualify for early release. But terrorism offences were not specifically excluded under the Sentencing Act, which means some could be eligible. Read more: 'I won't apologise for recalling prisoners': Justice Secretary responds to LBC early release investigation Read more: 'My rapist is being allowed out of prison just three years into nine-year sentence'

Professionals taking part in a Metropolitan Police counter terrorism training course were told 267 such offenders could be let out of jail early, reports suggest. Picture: Britpix/Alamy

They are likely to be those convicted of lower level crimes under terrorism laws. Convicted terrorists can be given extended sentences requiring them to serve two-thirds of their punishment in custody and face the Parole Board before walking free, which the Government maintains would block them from being eligible for early release. Record numbers of terrorists are behind bars in Britain, according to the latest figures. As of the end of June, there were 275 criminals in prison for terrorism, the highest number since records began in 2010 (126). The number is up 7% year-on-year (from 257) and has surpassed the peak recorded at the end of March (273). The majority, 57% (157), held Islamist-extremist views and 29% (80) had extreme right-wing beliefs, according to Home Office data.

Some 38 (14%) were classed as holding “other” ideologies – a category which includes left-wing extremist, dissident Irish extremist, domestic extremist and terrorists where a specific ideology has not been identified or their views are not known. No breakdown of how many terrorists fall into each category is provided. But MoJ data obtained under freedom of information laws revealed the breakdown of the 34 terrorists behind bars as of March who were in this category. Of these, four were classed as “far-left or anarchist”, eight held multiple ideologies, 10 had “no ideology” and 12 were designated as “other”. Thousands of prisoners are being freed from jails across England and Wales as part of Government measures which came into force last month. The changes mean criminals serving fixed-term sentences will serve a third of their time behind bars before being released, rather than half.