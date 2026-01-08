Former Leeds and Wales midfielder Terry Yorath - father of Gabby Logan - dies aged 75
The football legend died following a short illness
Former Leeds and Wales midfielder Terry Yorath, father of Sports Agents host Gabby Logan, has died aged 75.
Listen to this article
The family comfirmed the “football hero” died following a short illness.
In a statement, his children said their “hearts are broken” for their father, who won the First Division title with Leeds under Don Revie.
"To most he was a revered footballing hero, but to us he was Dad; a quiet, kind and gentle man.
"Our hearts are broken but we take comfort knowing that he will be reunited with our brother, Daniel."
Yorath scored 11 goals in 199 appearances for Leeds during a nine-year spell. He later had spells at Coventry, Tottenham and Bradford, with 59 caps for Wales.
Read more: Gabby Logan 'absolutely thrilled' to receive New Year honours during 'amazing year for women's sport'
Read more: Former Tottenham and England forward Martin Chivers dies aged 80
Yorath moved into management after hanging up his boots, with spells coaching Swansea, Wales, Bradford, Cardiff, Lebanon, Sheffield Wednesday and Margate.
Yorath was the father of Gabby Logan, who was recognised in the latest New Year's Honours list.
He had three other children - Daniel, Louise and Jordan.
Daniel died aged 15 in 1991 from the genetic heart condition hypertrophic cardiomyopathy as he played football at home with his dad.
Yorath won Swansea promotion from the Fourth Division in 1988 and before nearly taking Wales to its first World Cup finals since 1958.
Tributes have flooded in for the football legend.
Former Bradford striker Dean Windass wrote on X: "Sad news, great man and a gentleman. Thoughts go to his family RIP."
Leeds United posted: “Everyone at Leeds United is devastated to learn of the passing of club legend Terry Yorath.“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with Terry’s family, friends and former teammates at this incredibly sad time.“Rest in peace, Terry.”
FA Wales said: “The FAW is deeply saddened to learn of Terry Yorath's passing. The thoughts of everyone connected to the association are with Terry's family, friends and loved ones.”