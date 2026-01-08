Former Leeds and Wales midfielder Terry Yorath, father of Sports Agents host Gabby Logan, has died aged 75.

The family comfirmed the “football hero” died following a short illness.

In a statement, his children said their “hearts are broken” for their father, who won the First Division title with Leeds under Don Revie.

"To most he was a revered footballing hero, but to us he was Dad; a quiet, kind and gentle man.

"Our hearts are broken but we take comfort knowing that he will be reunited with our brother, Daniel."

Yorath scored 11 goals in 199 appearances for Leeds during a nine-year spell. He later had spells at Coventry, Tottenham and Bradford, with 59 caps for Wales.

Read more: Gabby Logan 'absolutely thrilled' to receive New Year honours during 'amazing year for women's sport'

Read more: Former Tottenham and England forward Martin Chivers dies aged 80