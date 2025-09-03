Tesco has urgently recalled an own-brand chicken product over fears it could be deadly to those with two severe food allergies.

Food safety watchdogs have warned consumers not to eat the popular chicken product.

Tesco recalled the product after fears the dish could contain traces of egg and mustard.

The allergens were not listed on the label, sparking fears that this could pose a risk to those with an allergy or intolerance.

The supermarket recalled all Stir Fry Tikka Chicken with a best-before date of September 7.

