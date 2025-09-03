Tesco issue urgent recall of chicken product due to contamination with two allergens
Tesco has urgently recalled an own-brand chicken product over fears it could be deadly to those with two severe food allergies.
Food safety watchdogs have warned consumers not to eat the popular chicken product.
Tesco recalled the product after fears the dish could contain traces of egg and mustard.
The allergens were not listed on the label, sparking fears that this could pose a risk to those with an allergy or intolerance.
The supermarket recalled all Stir Fry Tikka Chicken with a best-before date of September 7.
Tesco warned consumers to return the 650g pack to any Tesco store for a full refund, no receipt required.
The supermarket said: "No other Tesco products are affected by this recall. We're sorry for any inconvenience caused."
The Food Standards Agency (FSA), which published the warning, said: "Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling this product.
"These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product."