Tesco will hire 28,500 temporary staff across the UK this Christmas to help during the busy festive period.

The supermarket giant is looking to bolster its teams in the Superstores and Extra outlets, offering a range of early morning, daytime or evening shifts.

Ela Golab, Tesco Group people services director, said: "We're excited to be recruiting festive colleagues to help make it a season to remember for our customers.

"With the busy Christmas period ahead, we are looking for people who can bring warmth, enthusiasm and a helpful service to every shopping trip.

"The jobs will range from serving customers and stocking shelves, to picking orders for home delivery.

"No day is ever the same, and festive colleagues will be able to feel the impact they make on every shift, as they send customers home with a smile. What's more, no experience is necessary - just the right attitude."

The recruitment drive comes after it was revealed earlier this week that Tesco increased its market share as it stepped up sales growth.

Figures from Kantar WorldPanel should the retailer's slice of supermarket shopping rose to 28.3 per cent in the 12 weeks to October 5, up 0.7 percentage points on a year earlier, while its sales advanced nearly 7 per cent.

Food prices rose sharply in the 12 months to August, with chocolate, fresh meat and coffee seeing the fastest increases.

How to apply for a Tesco role

Those interested in a festive job at Tesco should apply at Tesco.com/careers/festive