Blow to shoppers as Tesco to hike price of meal deals
Tesco are set to increase the price of their meal deals.
From Thursday, the supermarket chain is set to hike the price of its famous meal deal by 25p.
The price will up from £3.60 to £3.85 with a Clubcard and from £4 to £4.25 without.
The premium meal deal will rise from £5 to £5.50 with a Clubcard, and from £5.50 to £6 without.
Back in August last year, the retail giant rose the price to £3.40 to £3.60 with a Clubcard.
A Tesco spokesperson told the Retail Gazette: “Our meal deal remains great value and the ideal way to grab lunch on the go at just £3.85 for a main, snack and drink when bought with a Clubcard.
“With more than 20m possible combinations, the Tesco meal deal has got something for every taste, from a classic Chicken Club Sandwich to Tesco Korean Style Chicken Dragon Rolls.”
Sainsbury's hiked their meal deal price earlier this summer from £3.75 to £3.95.
This comes as Tesco launched a birthday cake sandwich complete with rainbow sprinkles and vanilla frosting.
The limited-edition sandwich, released to mark the 30th anniversary of the Tesco Clubcard, will be on sale for four weeks at 1,000 stores, the grocer said.
Tesco said the "soiree sandwich" was the result of nine months of development by its product innovation team, describing it as taking inspiration from the birthday classic Victoria Sponge.
The sandwich contains full-fat soft cheese, seedless strawberry jam, sprinkles and vanilla frosting between slices of brioche-style white bread.
Shoppers can buy it as part of the meal deal.
It comes to shelves just weeks after Marks & Spencer launched a dessert sandwich filled with strawberries and cream.