Tesco are set to increase the price of their meal deals.

From Thursday, the supermarket chain is set to hike the price of its famous meal deal by 25p.

The price will up from £3.60 to £3.85 with a Clubcard and from £4 to £4.25 without.

The premium meal deal will rise from £5 to £5.50 with a Clubcard, and from £5.50 to £6 without.

Back in August last year, the retail giant rose the price to £3.40 to £3.60 with a Clubcard.

A Tesco spokesperson told the Retail Gazette: “Our meal deal remains great value and the ideal way to grab lunch on the go at just £3.85 for a main, snack and drink when bought with a Clubcard.

“With more than 20m possible combinations, the Tesco meal deal has got something for every taste, from a classic Chicken Club Sandwich to Tesco Korean Style Chicken Dragon Rolls.”

