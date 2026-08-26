Tesco issues 'do not eat' warning as fears grow over E.coli contamination linked to salad
The supermarket has urgently recalled Tesco's Finest Mozzarella Pearls & Pesto Orzo Salad
Tesco has issued an urgent "do not eat" warning for a pasta salad over E-coli contamination fears.
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The supermarket has urgently recalled Tesco's Finest Mozzarella Pearls & Pesto Orzo Salad from shelves.
Tesco confirmed that batches with an expiration date of August 25, 26 and 27 had been affected and warned shoppers not to eat the salad.
Those with symptoms have been encouraged to "stay away" from school or work for at least 48 hours by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).
It said in a statement: “Tesco is recalling specific dates codes of Tesco Finest Mozzarella Pearls & Pesto Orzo Salad 215g, due to the possible presence of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC), which if consumed can cause illness.”
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The Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) strain can cause severe illness, stomach cramps, and bloody diarrhea.
Shoppers who purchased the salad have been told they can return it to any Tesco store for a full refund with no receipt required.
They can also contact the support team for more information.
Tesco apologised for the "inconvenience" caused and confirmed that no other products had been affected.
It's the latest case this year of UK supermarkets forced to recall items amid contamination fears.
In February, Grape Tree was forced to recall its Raw Unsalted Macadamia Nuts because Shiga toxin-producing E.coli was found in one of its batches.
E.Coli can cause diarrhoea, abdominal pain, and sometimes haemolytic uremic syndrome, (HUS), a serious condition that can lead to kidney failure and can be fatal.