Tesco has issued an urgent "do not eat" warning for a pasta salad over E-coli contamination fears.

The supermarket has urgently recalled Tesco's Finest Mozzarella Pearls & Pesto Orzo Salad from shelves.

Tesco confirmed that batches with an expiration date of August 25, 26 and 27 had been affected and warned shoppers not to eat the salad.

Those with symptoms have been encouraged to "stay away" from school or work for at least 48 hours by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

It said in a statement: “Tesco is recalling specific dates codes of Tesco Finest Mozzarella Pearls & Pesto Orzo Salad 215g, due to the possible presence of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC), which if consumed can cause illness.”

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