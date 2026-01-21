In each case, when British police officers tried to track down the details of speeding Tesla drivers, their letters went unanswered and the forces ended up prosecuting the company itself

An Tesla Model S car recharging on a street in central London. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Elon Musk’s Tesla car company has been convicted at least 18 times and ordered to pay more than £20,000 for repeatedly failing to co-operate with UK police forces.

The British arm of the electric car giant has faced multiple criminal court proceedings over the past two years linked to allegations of road traffic offences. In each case, when British police officers tried to track down the details of speeding Tesla drivers, their letters went unanswered and the forces ended up prosecuting the company itself. The latest conviction, which ended in a £1,000 fine plus an order for £120 costs and a £400 victim surcharge, was handed out at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates Court on January 6. South Wales Police wrote to Tesla Financial Services at its offices in Manchester, in a bid to identify the driver of a Tesla which had been speeding at 80mph on the M4 near to the village of Groes-faen in Wales on July 4 last year.

A Tesla car. Picture: Alamy

The company is listed as the registered keeper of the vehicle, and police said there had been no response to a written notice of intended prosecution. A charge of failing to identify the driver of the vehicle when required was then brought by the police force. Court papers show a Tesla company director, Becky Hodgson, pleaded guilty for the firm by email in late November, saying it had tried to enter the plea online but "encountered a technical issue on the Online Plea Service portal". Although the company was admitting the criminal charge, Ms Hodgson went on to suggest in her email that it had actually complied with the police request. "We can confirm that a nomination would have been sent to you via post", she wrote. "Our internal process was followed, and the nomination was sent via 2nd class post as per our records".

Tesla Car Sales Centre in a shopping centre. Picture: Alamy