The 56-year-old and her Strictly Come Dancing co-host Claudia Winkleman were both made MBEs in the King’s Birthday Honours

TV presenter Tess Daly accepted an MBE from King Charles on Wednesday at Windsor Castle . Picture: PA

By Chay Quinn

TV presenter Tess Daly accepted an MBE from King Charles on Wednesday at Windsor Castle - after she announced her shock departure from Strictly Come Dancing.

The 56-year-old host said it "was a real privilege to be in a room of people who have made a difference in their communities" and she found the day inspiring. She said the MBE she received was "the greatest honour" of her long career. Daly was joined at the investiture by her husband Vernon Kay and their daughter Phoebe. Tess and her Strictly Come Dancing co-host Claudia Winkleman were both made MBEs in the King's Birthday Honours for services to broadcasting.

Daly was joined at the investiture by her husband Vernon Kay and their daughter Phoebe. Picture: PA

The 56-year-old host said it "was a real privilege to be in a room of people who have made a difference in their communities" and she found the day inspiring. Picture: PA

The investiture follows Daly and Winkleman’s announcement last month that the two will leave the show after fronting it together for over a decade. Their last appearance together on the show will be its Christmas special, which will air on December 25. Former EastEnders star Anita Dobson also attended the Royal Berkshire residence on Wednesday as she was made an OBE for services to charitable fundraising and philanthropy. The 76-year old London-born actress, best known for playing Queen Vic landlady Angie Watts on the BBC soap, is a patron of several charities including Thames Hospice and Focus Foundation, which provides support for grassroots charities and local organisations.

Former EastEnders star Anita Dobson also attended the Royal Berkshire residence on Wednesday as she was made an OBE for services to charitable fundraising and philanthropy. Picture: PA