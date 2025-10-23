Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman quit Strictly Come Dancing
The pair announced they would step down from hosting duties at the end of the season
Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will step down from hosting Strictly Come Dancing at the end of this series.
Listen to this article
Daly has presented Strictly since the first series 21 years ago, while Winkleman joined in 2014 having presented sister show It Takes Two.
In a statement shared on Instagram Tess Daly said after 21 "unforgettable" years, the time has come to say goodbye to Strictly Come Dancing.
She said: "Strictly has been more than just a television programme. It's felt like having a third child, a second family, and a huge part of my life since that very first show back in 2004. I knew then it was something special, but I could never have imagined the magic it would bring.
"Strictly has always been about joy, celebration, and bringing people together and I'm so proud to have played a small part in something that continues to mean so much to so many."
Winkleman also took to social media to share her appreciation for the show and her co-host.
She wrote: "It’s very difficult to put into words exactly what Strictly has meant to me. It’s been the greatest relationship of my career."
"Strictly is a magical, glittery, fake tanned train and it’s been a privilege to be a tiny part of it. The extraordinary talent of the dancers, the band, the hair and makeup and costume teams, the unbelievable production crew and creatives - all utterly amazing," she added.
The pair were made Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the King’s Birthday Honours for their services to broadcasting.
The pair’s announcement was met with heartfelt reaction from current and former Strictly professionals, contestants and judges.
Motsi Mabuse, who has been on the show’s judging panel since 2019, wrote on Instagram: “Going to miss you so much! You’re an icon and inspiration. Still in shock, but wishing you love and best wishes.”
Professional Dianne Buswell, who had been paired with Stefan Dennis for the current series before he was forced to pull out because of injury, said: “These ladies will be missed.”
Former contestant and DJ Clara Amfo said: “This is quite surreal. Salute to you both, shouldn’t be radical for two women to present prime time TV together, you two do it with such genuine joy towards each other. Big respect!”
Former It Takes Two presenter Rylan Clark said: “Adore you both the world. The biggest pleasure working with you both. Pair of icons xxx.”
Television presenter, Helen Skelton, who appeared as a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing in 2022 said whoever steps in to replace Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly has “big shoes to fill”.