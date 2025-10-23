The pair announced they would step down from hosting duties at the end of the season

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman pose with the BAFTA for Best Entertainment Show. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will step down from hosting Strictly Come Dancing at the end of this series.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Daly has presented Strictly since the first series 21 years ago, while Winkleman joined in 2014 having presented sister show It Takes Two. In a statement shared on Instagram Tess Daly said after 21 "unforgettable" years, the time has come to say goodbye to Strictly Come Dancing. She said: "Strictly has been more than just a television programme. It's felt like having a third child, a second family, and a huge part of my life since that very first show back in 2004. I knew then it was something special, but I could never have imagined the magic it would bring. "Strictly has always been about joy, celebration, and bringing people together and I'm so proud to have played a small part in something that continues to mean so much to so many." Read more: 'Scared to check': Strictly star Amy Dowden speaks of mission to get women to check their breasts for cancer more Read more: 'Devastated' Strictly Come Dancing star forced to pull out due to injury in second blow for series

Winkleman also took to social media to share her appreciation for the show and her co-host. She wrote: "It’s very difficult to put into words exactly what Strictly has meant to me. It’s been the greatest relationship of my career." "Strictly is a magical, glittery, fake tanned train and it’s been a privilege to be a tiny part of it. The extraordinary talent of the dancers, the band, the hair and makeup and costume teams, the unbelievable production crew and creatives - all utterly amazing," she added.