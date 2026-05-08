Tess Daly and Vernon Kay announce split after 22 years of marriage
Tess Daly and Vernon Kay have announced their split after almost 23 years of marriage.
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The couple both shared the news on social media stating the decision came from a "place of mutual understanding and a shared desire for what is best for both of us".
Former Strictly Come Dancing presenter Tess, 57, and radio DJ Kay, 51, tied the knot in 2003 and have two daughters together Phoebe, 21, and Amber, 16.
The joint statement read: "After much consideration, and with a deep sense of care and respect for one another, we have made the decision to separate amicably.
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"This has not been an easy choice, but it comes from a place of mutual understanding and a shared desire for what is best for both of us.
"We remain great friends and most importantly, fully committed to our roles as loving and supportive parents, which will always be our priority.
"There are no other parties involved in this decision. We kindly ask for privacy during this time as we navigate this transition together.“We will not be making any further public comments."
Tess hosted Strictly for 21 years before announcing she was leaving the show at the end of the 2025 series, alongside presenter Claudia Winkleman.
The couple met in 2001 and married in Vernon’s hometown at St Mary’s Catholic Church in Horwich, near Bolton, after proposing on Christmas Day 2002.