The couple announced their separation on Friday. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay have announced their split after almost 23 years of marriage.

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The couple both shared the news on social media stating the decision came from a "place of mutual understanding and a shared desire for what is best for both of us". Former Strictly Come Dancing presenter Tess, 57, and radio DJ Kay, 51, tied the knot in 2003 and have two daughters together Phoebe, 21, and Amber, 16. The joint statement read: "After much consideration, and with a deep sense of care and respect for one another, we have made the decision to separate amicably. Read more: The Week in Pictures: It's a gruff break for these pool players, and a 100-metre portrait of Sir David Attenborough is unveiled Read more: Bonnie Tyler 'in an induced coma after her condition deteriorated' following emergency bowel surgery in Portugal

The couple tied the knot in 2003. Picture: Alamy