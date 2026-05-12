Twenty British nationals from the MV Hondius, together with a German who is a UK resident and a Japanese passenger, were taken to Arrowe Park Hospital on the Wirral

View of the cruise ship MV Hondius docked in the port of Granadilla before setting course for the Netherland. Picture: Europa Press Canarias via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Clinical assessments and testing are “well underway” for passengers from the cruise ship hit by deadly hantavirus who are isolating at a UK hospital, health bosses have said.

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Twenty British nationals from the MV Hondius, together with a German who is a UK resident and a Japanese passenger, were taken to Arrowe Park Hospital on the Wirral on Sunday after the ship docked in Tenerife. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said on Monday evening that clinical assessments and testing at the hospital were well underway. Arrowe Park will house the group for three days in total before they are sent home to continue isolating for a further 42 days. If people cannot go home, they will be placed in other accommodation to see out the isolation period. Read more: All passengers disembarked from rat-virus stricken ship following evacuation mission Read more: British passengers from rat-virus cruise ship to isolate at Merseyside hospital

Crew members of the "Hondius" arrive at Eindhoven airport in the evening in two aircraft. Picture: Christoph Reichwein/dpa/Alamy Live News

Professor Robin May, chief scientific officer at UKHSA, said: “Clinical assessments and testing are now underway at Arrowe Park and the staff there have once again shown outstanding dedication and professionalism in providing the highest standard of care. We are enormously grateful for everything they are doing. “Passengers will continue to receive the full support of our teams and NHS specialists throughout their stay and beyond. “We want to reassure both passengers and the wider public that robust arrangements are in place, and that everyone involved will be looked after every step of the way.” The captain of the MV Hondius, Jan Dobrogowski, praised the crew and passengers for the way they have managed on board.

Map showing the route of the hantavirus-affected cruise ship MV Hondius from Ushuaia, Argentina, now en route to the Netherlands. Picture: Jean-Philippe CHOGNOT and Valentina BRESCHI / AFP via Getty Images

In a video message, he said: “I’ve decided to take this time to thank every single guest and crew member on board here, as well as our colleagues back home. The past few weeks have been extremely challenging to us all. “What touched me the most, what moved me the most, was your patience, your discipline and also (the) kindness that you showed to each other throughout.” Professor May said each individual’s circumstances were different and people were being supported to find the best place for them to continue isolating. He said: “We’re assessing on a kind of case-by-case basis whether their home is the best place for them or, perhaps, if they live in a very shared accommodation, it might need to be somewhere else. And we’re discussing that with them. “It’s going to be a very long period of time. During that period we’ll be supporting very closely with ongoing testing, still checking for virus and antibodies, but also, of course, emotionally, because this is clearly not what any of them would have wished.”

Passengers evacuated from the MV Hondius cruise ship anchored near the port of Granadilla board the UME buses. Picture: Europa Press Canarias via Getty Images