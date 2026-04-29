This involves the NHS intervening at an earlier stage, with women offered a one-to-one consultation with a specialist nurse after their first loss

Routinely offering women further tests after their first miscarriage – rather than waiting until their third – could prevent more than 10,000 losses a year in the UK, a study suggests. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

Routinely offering women further tests after their first miscarriage – rather than waiting until their third – could prevent more than 10,000 losses a year in the UK, a study suggests.

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The additional measures are effective and can be achieved “without significant additional workload for NHS teams”, according to pregnancy and baby charity Tommy’s. The move could also spare thousands of families each year trauma, experts said. Currently, the NHS will run tests after a third miscarriage in most cases. This leaves families “unsupported” with their “grief unrecognised”, a new report by Tommy’s said. The pilot study by researchers at Tommy’s National Centre for Miscarriage Research and Birmingham Women’s Hospital trialled a so-called graded model of miscarriage care. This involves the NHS intervening at an earlier stage, with women offered a one-to-one consultation with a specialist nurse after their first loss to discuss health before conception and during pregnancy. Read more: Thousands of stroke patients denied life-changing treatment, charity warns Read more: Obesity playing 'driving role' in rising cancer rates among under-50s, study warns

Routinely offering women further tests after their first miscarriage – rather than waiting until their third – could prevent more than 10,000 losses a year in the UK, a study suggests. Picture: Alamy

The hormone progesterone may also be offered in future pregnancies if a woman has experienced early vaginal bleeding. After two miscarriages, patients would be offered tests for anaemia and abnormal thyroid function. If they go on to have a third, women would be offered the current standard NHS care. Professor Arri Coomarasamy, director of Tommy’s National Centre for Miscarriage Research, said: “If the graded model were implemented across the UK, our study indicates it could prevent around 10,075 miscarriages every year. “That’s more than 10,000 families bringing their babies home instead of suffering the trauma of a pregnancy loss.” The trial included 203 women with a history of one or more miscarriages who were given early intervention, along with 203 who had the usual care. Of the women who had the graded model of care, 86 per cent had one or more factors detected that could increase their risk of future miscarriages, compared to 58 per cent in the group who had standard care. According to the study, women treated using the graded model had a 4 per cent lower risk of a pregnancy after miscarriage ending in another loss. The measures could also save the NHS more than £40 million after one year, the report suggests. Elsewhere, among women who had two losses, one in five were found to have either thyroid problems or anaemia which were picked up in blood tests they would not usually be offered at that stage.

Baroness Gillian Merron. Picture: Alamy